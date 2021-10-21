prague-in-new-zealand-ended-in-explosion-and-pants-combustion;-understand

The year was 1800 and the place was New Zealand, country located in Oceania. Back then, many people were complaining that their pants were exploding and on fire. The reports came mainly from farmers, who went through the situation while doing day-to-day tasks, such as riding a horse, or even seeing their pants drying on the clothesline.

In more serious cases, the pants exploded and caught fire when people were still wearing them, or even when there was no time to save and they ended up burning down an entire house. But what was causing it? According to reports at the time, the explosions and fires were caused by an attempt to wipe out a plant called Senecio jacobaea, which was taken to the country in 1024.

Classified as a weed, the plant was capable of cause various types of problems to animals, damaging the liver and leaving them susceptible to various health problems, such as colic, diarrhea, sunburn, blindness and even death. To kill the plant, then, a chemical called sodium chlorate was used, which, in turn, was also harmful.

Senecio jacobaea ( Image: Reproduction/ramboldheiner/Pixabay)