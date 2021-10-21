beats-fit-pro-headphones-have-leaked-footage-before-official-release

After virtually every detail of the Beats Fit Pro headphones has been leaked recently, new photos show the product in real life — so far, only 3D renderings have been released . The images confirm an understated, inner ear cradle design, just as was speculated.

The products must still have the Beats logo on the side, and the sound insulation rubbers will follow the same colors as the headphones. The

Another image that may have leaked the look of the new devices was posted on Instagram by the profile Just Jared. In the photo, Kim Kardashian appears wearing a headset that resembles the renderings of the Beats Fit Pro — even though the image shows a considerable distance to the accessory, it’s possible to get an idea of ​​how the pink product looks on the ears while it’s being used. .

Expected specifications for Beats Fit Pro headphones include H1 chip for processing, the same equipped in AirPods 3 recently released by Apple. Therefore, it should provide faster and more constant pairing, as well as a friendlier interface for Android devices, with pop-up for quick connection and checking of battery levels through the Beats app. The headphones will also support Bluetooth Class 1, a standard that allows for more stability in the transmission of content, even at distances greater than ten meters.

The new headphones will also feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode, as well as built-in microphones to reduce unwanted noise in voice or video calls. The Beats Fit Pro will still have battery life for up to six hours of uninterrupted use with active cancellation, or up to seven hours with the adaptive equalizer — while the charging case can provide more 27 to 1024 overtime.

According to rumors, the Beats Fit Pro will be released on November 1st, but the suggested price of the product is not yet known, as well as the markets that will receive the new headphones.

