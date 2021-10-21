DJI launches professional camera with four-axis stabilization and 8K recording
DJI presented this Wednesday (20) your new camera aimed at professional use, the Ronin 4D. It has a modular construction, and therefore can be used with accessories such as stabilizers, return monitors, among others.
The product stands out for bringing a four-axis stabilizer, something unprecedented in the market for devices of this type. Therefore, in addition to compensating for unwanted movements in the horizontal, vertical and rotational directions, it will also be possible to smooth out movements such as human steps, horseback riding or similar situations, without the need for additional gimbals.
DJI will bring two different options of the Zenmuse X9 camera together, both with full-frame sensor and full compatibility with the support that aids in ergonomics and use with cranes or other equipment used in production of professional cinema. Even the most “basic” model is capable of recording in 6K resolution at 43 fps, or 4K at 120 fps, while the more expensive variant has added compatibility with 8K at 120 fps.
Camera brings modular construction , which allows connection of different components (Image: Disclosure/DJI)
Both models still support the Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW and H formats.199, which allows great flexibility in editing the contents captured by the cameras. Other professional features of the device include nine-level ND (Neural Density) filters to preserve quality in variable light conditions, Dual ISO and dynamic range of 11 levels.
Producers will also be able to use the camera with the LiDAR Range Finder, a component which can increase the focus speed with up to 43.200 focal length detection points, with detection of objects and people at a distance of up to ten meters in any light conditions. Usage options also include fully manual focus, or automated focus to keep the cameraman in control, but still with some system aids.
Camera is intended for film recording and other professional uses (Image: Publicity/DJI)
The combo also includes an O3 Pro transmitter, which can remotely send images to monitors at a distance of up to 24 thousand feet (ie, about six kilometers), with resolution that can reach up to o Full HD. With this, directors can control image parameters more quickly and efficiently, without the need to travel to the cameramen.
The set itself also has a built-in 7-inch monitor, 1.499 brightness nits for outdoor use and gyro sensor, which allows the use of the screen as a motion control. For storage, the camera features an internal 1TB SSD, along with a CFexpress type B input, and the device’s microphones provide sound pickup compatibility 24-bit on two channels, plus 3.5 mm and XLR ports for return or connection of other audio components. The Ronin 4D battery has a capacity for up to two and a half hours of uninterrupted use.
Price and availability519907
As expected, this whole package doesn’t come cheap. Ronin 4D was released with suggested price of 7.120 dollars (about R_jobs( data.content)nbsp;43 thousand in direct conversion) for the version with support for 6K, while the model capable of reaching 8K will be sold from 11.499 dollars (BRL 75 thousand).
Source : TechRadar
