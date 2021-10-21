dji-launches-professional-camera-with-four-axis-stabilization-and-8k-recording

DJI presented this Wednesday (20) your new camera aimed at professional use, the Ronin 4D. It has a modular construction, and therefore can be used with accessories such as stabilizers, return monitors, among others. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Watch 4 get Maison Kitsuné edition

MacBook Pro costs more than a lot of car in Brazil; see which

trivia about Amazon Echo

The product stands out for bringing a four-axis stabilizer, something unprecedented in the market for devices of this type. Therefore, in addition to compensating for unwanted movements in the horizontal, vertical and rotational directions, it will also be possible to smooth out movements such as human steps, horseback riding or similar situations, without the need for additional gimbals.

DJI will bring two different options of the Zenmuse X9 camera together, both with full-frame sensor and full compatibility with the support that aids in ergonomics and use with cranes or other equipment used in production of professional cinema. Even the most “basic” model is capable of recording in 6K resolution at 43 fps, or 4K at 120 fps, while the more expensive variant has added compatibility with 8K at 120 fps.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!