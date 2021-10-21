10 retro style games for tablets and smartphones
If you are a gamer from the old days, maybe you had contact with the dawn of electronic games here in Brazil. Islands such as Atari 1980 and the Arcade machines were, for some time, the epitome of electronic fun around here, stirring up the excitement of thousands of players.
With the advancement of the industry, many classics are in the past, but some can rekindle the flame of the arcade era with their aesthetics influenced by that era. Check below some titles available for the screens.
1. Pacific Wings
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price: free
Size:
In the days of arcades it was common to try to climb the ranks and beat the record of whoever was in first. It is through this idea that Pacific Wings is built, paying homage to old games not only visually, but in this aspect as well.
Android, iOS
You must fight enemies at the height of WWII, in
, taking your plane as far as you can to add as many points as possible. When the troops succumb, record your record, challenge yourself or challenge your friends, and get on with the fight.
Break your records in this retro style game for mobile devices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
two. Crossy Road
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
Size: about 86 MB for Android and 90 MB for iOS (version 4.8)
With a modern retro look, let’s say, Crossy Road is a game that puts you in charge of a chicken that needs to go as far as possible. In this path, she must cross busy and dangerous streets and roads, as well as streams and train tracks.
Heavily influenced by Frogger, classic game where a frog needed to cross dangerous streets, Crossy Road shows that even in an industry with decades of advancement, it’s possible to have fun with visual and mechanical simplicity. And how much fun, see!
Take the friendly chicken as far as you can in this retro-looking game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
3. Horizon Chase
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
Size: about 250 MB for Android and 1024 MB for iOS (version 1.9)
Let’s bend it a bit the rules and talk about Horizon? This title from the Brazilian studio Aquiris pays homage to Top Gear, a classic from the SNES, and refines the gameplay and visual, transitioning between a retro and current title at the same time.
As the name says , it is necessary to chase the horizon. In other words, horizons around the world. Between clean environments with beautiful sunsets to intense snowfalls, the player moves through different scenarios and experiences all the emotion that a retro game brings.
7. Prince of Persia: Escape
- Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
Size: about 80 MB for Android and 230 MB for iOS (version 1.2)
Want to revisit the revamped retro classic for mobile devices? Ketchapp brought the challenging title to mobile phones to test players’ platforming skills. It is possible to collect the original look to have greater immersion and really travel back in time.
Learn the patterns of the levels, pay attention to the hints that the scenery gives to avoid the traps and try to reach the most as far away as possible, but the most important thing is not to give up. The game may seem difficult at first, but it’s worth mastering and having fun.
Relive the classic now for mobile devices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ScreenCapture)
8. Beat Cop
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
R$ 16,90 for Android and R$ 13,90 for iOS
Size: about 220 MB for Android and 430 MB for iOS (version 1.0)
Beat Cop is a drama with a retro aesthetic that puts the player in the shoes of a policeman in New York with a not-so-nice boss. Deal with the pressure of the profession, explore the city and discover who set you up in this narrative of choices that change the end of the journey.
This title not only pays homage to retro games, but also the series and cop movies that were quite popular in the decade 1980. THE 13 bit studio shows its quality, once again, in an excellent police drama.
Lead with the pressure of the profession in this retro game of 13 bit studio (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
9. Apple Knight
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
Size: about 160 MB for Android and 790 MB for iOS (version 2.2)
Apple Knight is an RPG game with action and platform elements that delivers an intense experience without requiring too much memory from your device. For lovers of the genre, this title hides many secrets that help the attentive to get better withdrawals and upload your character quickly.
The world is inhabited by several creatures and bosses to face and the highlight is the freedom in how to engage in various combats, making the experience fit the profile of each player. If that’s not enough, there is great customization of controls and gamepad compatibility.
Travel this pixelated world on an intense adventure (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
. Punch Quest
Compatibility: iOS
Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
Size: about 30 MB (version 1.5)
Punch Quest takes the gamer to an arcade experience with several villains, bosses and a progression system that makes the character stronger and also unique, due to the possibility to customize the way that most connects with your style.
The title, at times, becomes exaggerated by allowing the player to ride a dinosaur and fire lasers to eliminate their enemies. If you want to go into combat in style, Puch Quest has a customization system with fun hats to collect. Enjoy!
There is a feeling of home with retro games that is difficult to explain and I hope you will find that feeling as you venture into these titles.
There is a feeling of home with retro games that is difficult to explain and I hope you will find that feeling as you venture into these titles.
