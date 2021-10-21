10-retro-style-games-for-tablets-and-smartphones

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 86 MB for Android and 90 MB for iOS (version 4.8) With a modern retro look, let’s say, Crossy Road is a game that puts you in charge of a chicken that needs to go as far as possible. In this path, she must cross busy and dangerous streets and roads, as well as streams and train tracks. Heavily influenced by Frogger, classic game where a frog needed to cross dangerous streets, Crossy Road shows that even in an industry with decades of advancement, it’s possible to have fun with visual and mechanical simplicity. And how much fun, see! Take the friendly chicken as far as you can in this retro-looking game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) 3. Horizon Chase

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 250 MB for Android and 1024 MB for iOS (version 1.9)

Let’s bend it a bit the rules and talk about Horizon? This title from the Brazilian studio Aquiris pays homage to Top Gear, a classic from the SNES, and refines the gameplay and visual, transitioning between a retro and current title at the same time.

As the name says , it is necessary to chase the horizon. In other words, horizons around the world. Between clean environments with beautiful sunsets to intense snowfalls, the player moves through different scenarios and experiences all the emotion that a retro game brings.

Return the era of classic racing games with this excellent Brazilian title (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 4. PAC-MAN Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 86 MB for Android and 220 MB for iOS (version .1) Bandai brought to the small screen one of the most iconic characters of all the times, Pac-Man. The famous come-come emerged at the dawn of electronic games and is still remembered today, decades after its original release. The game recalls the retro version with controls mimicking arcades and a look rescued from the original. The most difficult, but also the most important, is to understand how ghosts behave to do well in this challenging player. In addition to the classic mode, this version brings an adventure mode, new challenges and obstacles that didn’t exist decades ago. And the original music is there, like the icing on the cake. Play as the famous come-come in this version of the retro title for mobile devices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 5. Downwell Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 11,160 for Android and R$ 11,160 for iOS Size: about 37 MB for Android and 50 MB for iOS (version 1.1 for Android and 1.0 for iOS) Returning delivery in Downwell a curious game that mixes different genres and literally puts the player in freefall in a pit. Calm down you didn’t fall for the rest, thanks to the pistols! They allow you to control the fall and recharge to continue the adventure. If you choose to start a new adventure, be aware that the layout of the levels will not be the same, thanks to the procedural generation. This increases the replayability factor and, coupled with the numerous customizations, the player will definitely return to the action. Control your fall in this fun retro looking game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 6. Ascent of Kings Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 6,40 for Android and R$ ,70 for iOS Size: about MB for Android 70 MB for iOS version 1.6 for Android and 2.0 for iOS) An 8-bit style platform game that looks very similar to the first Super Mario games and the gang, Ascent of Kings takes you to a world full of new creatures. On your journey, you will come across beings more or less dangerous, but all with very peculiar characteristics. So, you must overcome all obstacles and traps scattered throughout the scene, find the special items that are hidden by this magical world and, with that, receive new abilities. Gradually, your character becomes stronger and prepared to face this world full of adventures. Take the risk of climbing in this retro platformer for mobile (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

7. Prince of Persia: Escape Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: about 80 MB for Android and 230 MB for iOS (version 1.2)

Want to revisit the revamped retro classic for mobile devices? Ketchapp brought the challenging title to mobile phones to test players’ platforming skills. It is possible to collect the original look to have greater immersion and really travel back in time.

Learn the patterns of the levels, pay attention to the hints that the scenery gives to avoid the traps and try to reach the most as far away as possible, but the most important thing is not to give up. The game may seem difficult at first, but it’s worth mastering and having fun.