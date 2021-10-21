Lenovo Announces Highly Priced ThinkPad Pods Pro Headset for Executives
Offering a new alternative to its executive market users, Lenovo has just introduced in China the new ThinkPad Pods Pro all wireless headphones with not very practical name, design a both generic and high price.
The new headset stands out mainly for the shape of the case, whose lid slides open to reveal the two headphones with long stems — not unlike what we’ve seen on some Padmate Pamu models, for example. in case users need greater reliability during wireless audio calls. However, it is also possible to use it on PC, notebook, tablet or smartphone via Bluetooth.
The ThinkPad Pods Pro will be available for pre-order on Lenovo’s official website and partnerships between and 26 October with suggested price of 1099 Yuan (about R$
). Those who purchase during the pre-sale will have a special discount, being able to purchase the phone for only Yuan (about R$ 760). The launch takes place exclusively in China and there is no sales forecast for the international market. Source: Lenovo (in Chinese) Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Those who purchase during the pre-sale will have a special discount, being able to purchase the phone for only Yuan (about R$ 760). The launch takes place exclusively in China and there is no sales forecast for the international market.
Source: Lenovo (in Chinese)
