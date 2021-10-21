Lenovo Announces Highly Priced ThinkPad Pods Pro Headset for Executives

Offering a new alternative to its executive market users, Lenovo has just introduced in China the new ThinkPad Pods Pro all wireless headphones with not very practical name, design a both generic and high price.

The new headset stands out mainly for the shape of the case, whose lid slides open to reveal the two headphones with long stems — not unlike what we’ve seen on some Padmate Pamu models, for example. in case users need greater reliability during wireless audio calls. However, it is also possible to use it on PC, notebook, tablet or smartphone via Bluetooth.

(Image: Reproduction/Lenovo)

Lenovo highlights that the ThinkPad Pods Pro is optimized for meeting software like Skype for Companies and Microsoft Teams, just double-tap the phone to answer, hang up or mute the meeting.

Users can still download the Lenovo Bud’dy program for Windows and check the phone battery during use and adjust the settings at any time.

The headset still offers battery capacity up to 20 hours of battery life with a rechargeable case that ensures greater convenience, leaving the device with a battery always full.

Price and availability

(Image: Reproduction/Lenovo)

The ThinkPad Pods Pro will be available for pre-order on Lenovo’s official website and partnerships between and 26 October with suggested price of 1099 Yuan (about R$

).

Those who purchase during the pre-sale will have a special discount, being able to purchase the phone for only Yuan (about R$ 760). The launch takes place exclusively in China and there is no sales forecast for the international market.

Source: Lenovo (in Chinese)

