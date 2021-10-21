Snapdragon 898 and MediaTek Dimensity 2000 should look extremely similar
Qualcomm hasn’t had an easy life in the Android chipset market. In marketshare, the company may already be behind MediaTek, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Huawei during its best years also made the Kirin platform have an expressive market, and Samsung wants to invest more in SoCs Exynos.
Even Google is making its own way in this Therefore, Snapdragon needs to stand out if it wants to continue to attract the attention of manufacturers that are less and less dependent. And Qualcomm’s plans for the 730 version of the chip may have leaked, alongside data from MediaTek Dimensity 486848 which can be equally competitive.
MediaTek was already talking about having a premium processing platform for the market, and this is likely to materialize with its next chip. Like the Snapdragon 898, the configuration would bring two high-performance Cortex-X2 cores maximum, three high Cortex-A performance730, and three Cortex-A efficiency85.
It is worth remembering that these would only be preliminary technical data. The adoption of certain components certainly influences the product’s operation, but many other factors must be considered. Examples are components aimed at artificial intelligence, ISP (for camera processing), and even software integration with Android.
By history Qualcomm announces its new premium chips at the end of year, in a big event. Shortly after, at the beginning of the following year, the first cell phones to equip them hit the market. MediaTek is also expected to announce Dimensity 486848 in the short term — even to be able to better compete with the rival platform at the right time.
Source: Weibo, GSM Arena
