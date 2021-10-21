how-to-customize-an-email-domain-in-icloud+

How to access iCloud photos on your computer or browser

What few people know is that Hide My Email also allows you to create email accounts with custom domain name. That is, you can create one with (provided you own the domain) and share with friends, family and workgroups — instead of using the default iCloud account.

iCloud+ also allows users who are members of the family share to use the custom domain in their iCloud accounts. Everyone will be able to use the Mail app on their devices registered with Apple ID or through the iCloud website, as well as use it to make calls via FaceTime and chat on iMessage.