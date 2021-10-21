How to customize an email domain in iCloud+
The features of the iCloud+ subscription service aim to provide the user with greater privacy when browsing the internet. Hide My Email, one of the tools, creates random email addresses to prevent spam and unwanted messages being sent by websites and apps that request email data.
- Private Relay: how “Apple VPN” works available on iOS
How to access iCloud photos on your computer or browser
- 3 new iOS news that you need to know (and a bonus)
How to send photos and documents in email via iPhone
What few people know is that Hide My Email also allows you to create email accounts with custom domain name. That is, you can create one with (provided you own the domain) and share with friends, family and workgroups — instead of using the default iCloud account.
iCloud+ also allows users who are members of the family share to use the custom domain in their iCloud accounts. Everyone will be able to use the Mail app on their devices registered with Apple ID or through the iCloud website, as well as use it to make calls via FaceTime and chat on iMessage.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!
Below, check out what you need to know before starting and how set up a personalized email.
Before you start
Creating a domain
To create a custom domain, you will need to use a web browser on your Mac or PC. Then follow the steps below:
Step 1: Enter the iCloud website, log in and click on “Account Settings”.
Step 3:
Enter the domain you want to use. Remember it is not possible to create a custom domain from scratch, you need to have registered it beforehand. Then add email addresses and confirm them by a verification message sent by iCloud.
Confirm your choice of domain and click “OK” to confirm the address – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Ready! If you’d like information about domain registration settings, see Apple’s support article. That way, you’ll know in detail how to update MX, TXT and CNAME records in your domain.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Ready! If you’d like information about domain registration settings, see Apple’s support article. That way, you’ll know in detail how to update MX, TXT and CNAME records in your domain.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.