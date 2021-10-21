pubg:-new-state-receives-release-date

KRAFTON announced that the game PUBG: New State will be released for free on the day 13 October for iOS and Android on more than 200 countries, including Brazil. The new battle royale from PUBG Studios will have the same essence as the traditional PUBG: Battlegrounds, in which 50 players face off until only one team remains; however, the game will be set in the year of 2051 and will feature new maps, updated graphics and an improved anti-cheating system.

At launch, there will be four maps available, including the new futuristic region Troi and the classic Erange, already known to PUBG players. Discover the map of Troi in the video below (subtitles available in Brazilian Portuguese):

