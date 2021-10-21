PUBG: New State Receives Release Date
KRAFTON announced that the game PUBG: New State will be released for free on the day 13 October for iOS and Android on more than 200 countries, including Brazil. The new battle royale from PUBG Studios will have the same essence as the traditional PUBG: Battlegrounds, in which 50 players face off until only one team remains; however, the game will be set in the year of 2051 and will feature new maps, updated graphics and an improved anti-cheating system.
At launch, there will be four maps available, including the new futuristic region Troi and the classic Erange, already known to PUBG players. Discover the map of Troi in the video below (subtitles available in Brazilian Portuguese):
The company also promises new features, such as weapon customization , drone shop, unique player recruiting system, and a “matched” shooting system as found in the PUBG: Battlegrounds on PC. More details should be released soon.
The game will also feature a new anti-cheat technology, which will detect hacks, ban unauthorized programs (such as emulators), and even accessories such as keyboards and mice, so that players don’t get inappropriate advantages. In addition, the studio promises to be closer to the public through nine regional offices dedicated to supporting the community.
“We are committed to providing a comprehensive experience based on our belief that games will become the most powerful form of media,” said CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, in an official statement. The executive stressed that the company “will continue to produce games that can be enjoyed by players around the world.”
Minimum requirements to play PUBG: New State
Although it brings more realistic graphics, the game should run on most cell phones on the market. Check the minimum requirements informed:
iOS (iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch)
