senate-approves-pec-that-makes-personal-data-protection-a-fundamental-right

The Senate approved this Wednesday (20) the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which includes the protection of personal data among the fundamental rights of the citizen.

Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is an update, a complement to the Federal Constitution. The PECs can be presented by the President of the Republic, by a third of the total number of deputies or senators, or by more than half of the legislative assemblies.

The PEC includes in article 5 of the Federal Constitution, which deals with the individual and collective rights of the population, a provision that says that “the right to the protection of the personal data, including in digital media”, thus making the protection of personal data a permanent clause, where any proposed change for this topic can only be aimed at expanding or safeguarding rights, without the possibility of diminishing the population’s privacy.