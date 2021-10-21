Senate approves PEC that makes personal data protection a fundamental right

The Senate approved this Wednesday (20) the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which includes the protection of personal data among the fundamental rights of the citizen.

Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is an update, a complement to the Federal Constitution. The PECs can be presented by the President of the Republic, by a third of the total number of deputies or senators, or by more than half of the legislative assemblies.

The PEC includes in article 5 of the Federal Constitution, which deals with the individual and collective rights of the population, a provision that says that “the right to the protection of the personal data, including in digital media”, thus making the protection of personal data a permanent clause, where any proposed change for this topic can only be aimed at expanding or safeguarding rights, without the possibility of diminishing the population’s privacy.

The proposal also establishes that it is up to the Union to organize and supervise the protection and processing of personal data, and also leaves the Union with exclusive competence to legislate on the protection and treatment of personal information.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) (Image: Reproduction/InfoMoney)

The text, which originated in the Senate and has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, follows for promulgation by Congress, the last act before it can enter into force, as PECs do not go through the presidential sanction stage.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), rapporteur of the PEC, in its opinion, states that the proposal leads to the constitutional text of the p. principles of the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD):

“In this sense, art. 1 of the initiative meets the provisions of art. 2 of the LGPD, which establishes, among the fundamentals of personal data protection, respect for privacy and the inviolability of the intimacy, honor and image of the individual.”

The LGPD, which has been in force since September 2020, sets standards on what data is personal or sensitive, in addition to bringing rules about how this information should be treated and stored by companies, such as those that manage social networks.

The PEC that includes the protection of personal data as a fundamental right had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on that day 29 of August, where it underwent alterations and returned to where it originated, the Senate. This Wednesday, the text went through two rounds of voting in the session of the senators’ assembly, where it received 76 favorable votes in the first round and 74 in the second, without any contrary vote.

Source: Agen cia Brazil, G1

