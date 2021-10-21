real-and-bitcoin-account-service-company-receives-r$25-million

fintech from Recife Zro Bank, a digital bank that provides real and Bitcoin accounts, announced this Tuesday (19) the receipt of a contribution of R$ 69 million in its first round of investments, via a fund created by the asset manager Multinvest Capital.

What are the differences between fintechs and startups?

Fintech that facilitates credit payroll gets a contribution of BRL 27 million

Fintech Ramp receives an investment of US$ 350 mi and appreciation goes to US$ 3 .9 bi

The startup’s investment fundraising round, which is part of the same group as the exchange house Bitblue, should be complemented with an even greater value in the coming days, according to the press release. The reason will be the entry of a large company in the financial market, not yet announced.

One of the new partners that make up the fund created by Multinvest is Silvio Meira, chairman of the board of directors of Porto Digital in Recife. “Zro Bank is one of the most interesting fintechs in Brazil, with immense potential in the global market and unique leadership in the space of creating new innovative businesses for entrepreneurial growth, made from Recife to the world”, says Meira.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!