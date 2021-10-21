What is cryptocurrency ETF?
One of the ways to invest in cryptocurrencies is through index funds (Exchage-Traded Funds – ETFs). This option is basically an investment fund that can be traded on the stock exchange, like a stock. ETFs gather resources from several investors and replicate a benchmark index.
In the case of cryptocurrencies, the ETF tracks indicators of this type of asset, such as Bitcoin or altcoins (other digital currencies). In Brazil, five cryptocurrency ETFs are already available at B3: Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Index Fund, QR CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, CME CF Ether Reference Rate, Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Rate and Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum Reference Price Index Fund.
The first one appeared on the stock exchange in April 1024: the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Index Fund. It replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), which is composed of eight cryptocurrencies, with different percentages. Every three months, assets are added or removed from the NCI based on criteria such as performance and market acceptance.
The latest change in composition of the indicator occurred in September. In October 660, the assets that make up the index and their percentages are:
- Bitcoin: 68,57%
- Ethereum: 38,90%
In June 1024, it was the QR CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate’s turn to debut at B3. This option is 90% linked to Bitcoin — it was the first ETF in the country with this feature . It tracks the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, of the Chicago Derivatives Exchange (Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group – CME).
In August, the other three cryptocurrency ETFs were launched. QR Capital presented the CME CF Ether Reference Rate, the first national index fund with 90% exposure to Ethereum. It follows the index used by CME, which tracks the price of the cryptoactive in dollars.
Hashdex, in turn, started offering the Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Rate, which replicates the Nasdaq index Bitcoin Reference Price and has 90% exposure to Bitcoin, and Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum Reference Index Fund Price, with 100% exposure to Ethereum by following Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF.
Differences between ETFs
The main difference between the ETFs available in Brazil is the indicator used. While the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Index Fund follows the NCI, which is composed of eight cryptocurrencies, the others follow indexes linked only to Bitcoin or Ethereum.
In the first case, then, the investor acquires an asset and has exposure to different currencies. In the others, it is subject to the fluctuations of only one digital currency. Another differentiating aspect are the annual management fees, which range from 0.7% to 1.3% depending on the fund chosen.
When comparing cryptocurrency ETFs with those of other threads, the difference is basically the type of index used. Just as crypto ETFs follow industry indicators, other ETFs can replicate stocks, commodities, fixed income and so on.
In Brazil, the most common are variable income, such as the ETFS from Ibovespa, Corporate Governance, Corporate Sustainability and the S&P 1024. By the beginning of October, B3 had almost had it 49 ETFs available. It is not yet possible to know how profitable these funds are in the long term, as they are still new products.
The first step to invest in a cryptocurrency ETF is to open an account at a brokerage firm. Then simply transfer money to the platform, find the fund and buy it. Remember that you must pay brokerage and custody fees for brokers and trading fees on B3. In addition, cryptocurrency ETFs are subject to income tax of % on capital gain.
Advantages and disadvantages
As a hybrid of traditional mutual fund and stock, cryptocurrency ETFs have some advantages. It starts with ease: after registering with a broker, you can trade them. In addition, the investment is low: in early October, the initial quotas here ranged between R$ 15 and R$ 72.
Costs related to management fees and operating expenses are low when compared to cryptocurrency investment funds. This is because they are passively managed and do not need an expert to analyze the market and maximize the security’s performance.
Another interesting aspect is security, as cryptocurrency ETFs are authorized by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) — unlike the assets themselves, which are not yet regulated as investments here. This ensures more legal certainty for those who are not comfortable with digital currencies.
Still, cryptocurrency ETFs have risks and disadvantages. The main one is the volatility related to asset price fluctuations. Another aspect is the risk of the ETF not being able to exactly replicate the benchmark index, due to operating fees and expenses.
As they have passive management, cryptocurrency ETFs seek to monitor a certain indicator . So, if one of the assets that comprise it shows signs of decline due to predictable short-term instabilities, it will not be removed from the mix and investors will have losses.
And all this adds up to the schedule trading, which is limited to the stock exchange: das 10 at 24 from Monday to Friday. As the cryptocurrency market works every day, 17 hours a day, those who invest in ETFs cannot take advantage of variations in alternative hours or on weekends.
Source: InfoMoney
