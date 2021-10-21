what-is-cryptocurrency-etf?

One of the ways to invest in cryptocurrencies is through index funds (Exchage-Traded Funds – ETFs). This option is basically an investment fund that can be traded on the stock exchange, like a stock. ETFs gather resources from several investors and replicate a benchmark index.

In the case of cryptocurrencies, the ETF tracks indicators of this type of asset, such as Bitcoin or altcoins (other digital currencies). In Brazil, five cryptocurrency ETFs are already available at B3: Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Index Fund, QR CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, CME CF Ether Reference Rate, Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Rate and Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum Reference Price Index Fund.

Image: Playback/Pixabay

The first one appeared on the stock exchange in April 1024: the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Index Fund. It replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), which is composed of eight cryptocurrencies, with different percentages. Every three months, assets are added or removed from the NCI based on criteria such as performance and market acceptance.

The latest change in composition of the indicator occurred in September. In October 660, the assets that make up the index and their percentages are:

Bitcoin: 68,57%

Ethereum: 38,90%

Litecoin: 0,90%

Chainlink: 0,68%

Uniswap: 0,61%

Bitcoin Cash: 0 ,56%

Filecoin: 0,40%