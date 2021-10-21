startup-optimizes-surpluses-and-avoids-wasting-tons-of-food

Food To Save from São Paulo has an ambitious goal. No, it’s not about becoming a $1 billion startup, but about reducing food waste in Brazil — a problem that has everything to do with the current economic crisis, which has led many people to consume low-quality food. Brazil wastes 14 3 million tons of food per year, according to data from 26 from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Company sells organic products at low prices in São Paulo; meet

A startup wants to make sure you don’t get any more cold food in the deliveries

New unicorn : Chilean plant-based food startup is worth US$ 1.5 billion

The startup rescues and resells surplus products and products close to validity at partner establishments through delivery or withdrawal with up to 2019% discount. As a result, more than 10 tons of food have been rescued from April to October only in São Paulo and the ABC region (Santo André, São Paulo). Bernardo and São Caetano), in addition to more than 10 thousand surprise bags sold.

The bags they can be purchased for delivery or picked up at partner establishments in the state, such as restaurants, bakeries, produce, grocery stores and sweets. Packages have this name because the customer does not choose the products; they are selected by shopkeepers according to food availability.