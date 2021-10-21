Startup optimizes surpluses and avoids wasting tons of food
Food To Save from São Paulo has an ambitious goal. No, it’s not about becoming a $1 billion startup, but about reducing food waste in Brazil — a problem that has everything to do with the current economic crisis, which has led many people to consume low-quality food. Brazil wastes 14 3 million tons of food per year, according to data from 26 from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
- Company sells organic products at low prices in São Paulo; meet
- A startup wants to make sure you don’t get any more cold food in the deliveries
- New unicorn : Chilean plant-based food startup is worth US$ 1.5 billion
The startup rescues and resells surplus products and products close to validity at partner establishments through delivery or withdrawal with up to 2019% discount. As a result, more than 10 tons of food have been rescued from April to October only in São Paulo and the ABC region (Santo André, São Paulo). Bernardo and São Caetano), in addition to more than 10 thousand surprise bags sold.
The bags they can be purchased for delivery or picked up at partner establishments in the state, such as restaurants, bakeries, produce, grocery stores and sweets. Packages have this name because the customer does not choose the products; they are selected by shopkeepers according to food availability.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Orders can be placed by application on the Android system. You enter the zip code where you want to receive the products or pick them up, and then the platform shows the nearest establishments with bags for sale on the day, the price and the type of product that will go in the surprise bag. Although it is not possible to select the products, you can choose between sweet, savory or both.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Orders can be placed by application on the Android system. You enter the zip code where you want to receive the products or pick them up, and then the platform shows the nearest establishments with bags for sale on the day, the price and the type of product that will go in the surprise bag. Although it is not possible to select the products, you can choose between sweet, savory or both.
The model also helps points of sale, which may attract customers who would not normally buy the products at full price. “We want to revolutionize food waste in Brazil and also make more people have access to good food, and if we can do this in a more sustainable way and helping the environment, why not?” Exam
the CEO and co-founder of Food to Save, Lucas Infante. The platform too it seeks to be present everywhere, from upper-class neighborhoods to outlying regions. The company has the goal of reaching 600 establishments by the end of the year and expanding to all neighborhoods in greater São Paulo and other cities in the country. Source: Exam, Startse Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2019 2019 2019
the CEO and co-founder of Food to Save, Lucas Infante.
The platform too it seeks to be present everywhere, from upper-class neighborhoods to outlying regions. The company has the goal of reaching 600 establishments by the end of the year and expanding to all neighborhoods in greater São Paulo and other cities in the country.
Source: Exam, Startse
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2019 2019
2019