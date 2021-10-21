criminals-use-round-6-hype-to-install-malware-on-5,000-cell-phones

Using one of the most common tactics, cybercriminals have taken advantage of the popularity of the Round 6 series to install malware on more than five thousand smartphones. The vector was an application that promised to deliver wallpapers from the show, but carried a plague capable of stealing data from Android users and enrolling victims in services paid via SMS, whose dividends are shared with the scammers.

Round 6 has been watched in more than 90 millions of homes worldwide

The total hit refers to the number of downloads performed before an action by Google, which removed the app from the Play Store after being alerted by ESET. The discovery was originally made by the expert known only as @ReBensk, who on his Twitter feed focuses on malware that targets the Android operating system; in further analysis, expert Lukas Stefanko confirmed the malicious intentions of the software and also the use of a known pest, the Joker.

Sometimes referred to by the national press as “ the Joker Virus”, malware is a constant presence in fake apps hosted on the Google Play Store. Spyware has already accumulated tens of thousands of downloads, embedded in different types of apps, always keeping an eye on the personal information entered by users — mainly service access credentials and bank details — as well as registering victims in services that are charged in credits or on the phone bill.

