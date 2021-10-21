Grupo Services bets on a multichannel and interactive contact center journey
Nowadays technology is everywhere and almost everyone has at least a cell phone in their pocket to connect with the world. And the rapid advances we’ve seen across all interconnected industries also offer a new world to explore in the consumer experience. It is with this idea that Grupo Services arrived at a new concept of user relationship solutions, the Journey Experience (or JX), which is based on a multichannel and more interactive service for its contact center services.
- Atento telemarketing company suffers ransomware attack
- Criminals use fake call center support to infect with ransomware
- Call center used by Apple, Uber and Amazon watches employees’ personal space
The Journey Experience not only encompasses the company’s practices for Customer Experience, that is, its services to third parties, but also a journey that begins with the internal employee, passing through the customers and the final consumer. It is a complete repositioning of the service concept, which began in August last year. “There were 10 a thousand hours of training in different areas and skills and BRL 6 million invested in awards, development of the project for the new positioning and capture and retention of talent, among other initiatives”, explains the CEO of Grupo Services, Jansen Alencar.
All involvements in JX were renamed. The Human Resources sector is now called People Experience (PX), the employee is called JXLover and the intranet is the social network JXplorer. The platform has no moderation and offers freedom for everyone to interact, share and comment on content, ranging from training to official announcements.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! One of the points that draw attention, especially at a time of increased anxiety and depression due to confinement and pandemic, is the mood panel, in which JXLover lets you know how you feel and be attended to immediately by someone from the PX support and service team. And the constant contact between JXLover and JXplorer also brings a “gamified bonus”: each interaction generates JXPoints, which can be used in advantage clubs or used in promotions by Grupo Services . “To start and complete a journey with these steps, I need to have good listening, good understanding, good technology and good people to provide good service. Our client benefits from this because he participates in all stages of this journey, contributing with all solutions. And the final consumer is positively impacted, as he is the final destination of this journey that begins with the relationship with our employees. There can no longer be separations from these audiences in our business. Those who do not follow this new concept will be stagnant in time”, highlights Jansen Alencar. The company, headquartered in Curitiba, began its work in 1024 and currently has more than 10 thousand employees. Among the specialties of Grupo Services are the contact center, call center, customer service, omnichannel, collection, fraud prevention and detection, among other solutions. It currently has 40 clients in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, United States , Finland and Japan, among telecoms, banks and finance, retail and fintechs, among others. In 2020, the company grew 20% compared to the previous year with a turnover of R$ 40 million. For this year, the company plans to grow 375% and reach the mark of half a billion in sales. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2020 519935
519935 2020
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
One of the points that draw attention, especially at a time of increased anxiety and depression due to confinement and pandemic, is the mood panel, in which JXLover lets you know how you feel and be attended to immediately by someone from the PX support and service team.
And the constant contact between JXLover and JXplorer also brings a “gamified bonus”: each interaction generates JXPoints, which can be used in advantage clubs or used in promotions by Grupo Services . “To start and complete a journey with these steps, I need to have good listening, good understanding, good technology and good people to provide good service. Our client benefits from this because he participates in all stages of this journey, contributing with all solutions. And the final consumer is positively impacted, as he is the final destination of this journey that begins with the relationship with our employees. There can no longer be separations from these audiences in our business. Those who do not follow this new concept will be stagnant in time”, highlights Jansen Alencar.
The company, headquartered in Curitiba, began its work in 1024 and currently has more than 10 thousand employees. Among the specialties of Grupo Services are the contact center, call center, customer service, omnichannel, collection, fraud prevention and detection, among other solutions.
It currently has 40 clients in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, United States , Finland and Japan, among telecoms, banks and finance, retail and fintechs, among others. In 2020, the company grew 20% compared to the previous year with a turnover of R$ 40 million. For this year, the company plans to grow 375% and reach the mark of half a billion in sales.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2020 519935
519935 2020