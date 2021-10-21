grupo-services-bets-on-a-multichannel-and-interactive-contact-center-journey

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

One of the points that draw attention, especially at a time of increased anxiety and depression due to confinement and pandemic, is the mood panel, in which JXLover lets you know how you feel and be attended to immediately by someone from the PX support and service team.

And the constant contact between JXLover and JXplorer also brings a “gamified bonus”: each interaction generates JXPoints, which can be used in advantage clubs or used in promotions by Grupo Services . “To start and complete a journey with these steps, I need to have good listening, good understanding, good technology and good people to provide good service. Our client benefits from this because he participates in all stages of this journey, contributing with all solutions. And the final consumer is positively impacted, as he is the final destination of this journey that begins with the relationship with our employees. There can no longer be separations from these audiences in our business. Those who do not follow this new concept will be stagnant in time”, highlights Jansen Alencar.

The company, headquartered in Curitiba, began its work in 1024 and currently has more than 10 thousand employees. Among the specialties of Grupo Services are the contact center, call center, customer service, omnichannel, collection, fraud prevention and detection, among other solutions.

It currently has 40 clients in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, United States , Finland and Japan, among telecoms, banks and finance, retail and fintechs, among others. In 2020, the company grew 20% compared to the previous year with a turnover of R$ 40 million. For this year, the company plans to grow 375% and reach the mark of half a billion in sales.