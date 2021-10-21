CT News – News from Samsung, Facebook will change its name and more!

3
9 hours Smartphone

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 wins customizable versions Bespoke Edition

Through Bespoke Studio, users can choose the colors, sizes and bracelets of the devices, with the possibility of future replacement of the panels

9 hours Wearable

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Watch 4 get Maison Kitsuné edition

Products with printed fox will have limited availability for selected markets, and have no changes in its main features

12 hours Internet

Facebook can be unciar name change in the coming days

The company wants to make the parent company’s nomenclature reflect ambitious futuristic plans, which go far beyond the social networks and current apps

12 hours Hardware

Google reveals details of Tensor, the company’s first chip for cell phones

Focused on AI, processor goes beyond the conventional with unique configuration of CPU cores, very robust GPU and dedicated chips for AI processing

20 hours Telecom

Study by Ookla says which is the fastest and most consistent mobile operator in Brazil

Nes This year, it is the third time that Claro is selected as first place. In the device segment, Apple was the manufacturer with the best results

