when-does-duna-debut-on-hbo-max?

After a lot of waiting and a few delays, Duna finally arrives this Thursday (21) to cinemas. The film marks the beginning of a series of features that Warner Bros plans to bring in the future, adapting one of the greatest classics of science fiction literature. But not everyone is ready to return to theaters and, therefore, the question arises: when will Dune be released on HBO Max? Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie How much will Duna adapt from the books? Dune Criticism │ Grand, epic and incomplete The doubt happens mainly because because of the difference between Brazil and the United States. Outside, the film will be available on streaming this Friday (22). Warner promised that all of its premieres would be available simultaneously in theaters and on the platform — which displeased director Denis Villeneuve, who wants people to see the feature on the biggest screen possible. Fans will have to hold their anxiety a little longer before they want to board Dune on HBO Max (Image: Publicity/Warner Bros.) In Brazil, the release of Dune on HBO Max it will take a little longer. Around here, Warner has promised a window of 60 days between its debut in theaters and its arrival in streaming, which means that the movie will be available from the day 22 of November on the platform.

It is worth noting, however, that this is not an exact date for the digital release of the film. According to HBO Max, there is still no set date for the release of the movie in the catalog, but the estimate is that it will actually happen in the second half of November, keeping the window of 30 days. This means that it could arrive the following week or even a few days later.

This is what happened most recently with Malignant . James Wan’s new horror film premiered in theaters on September 9th and was released to digital platform subscribers on the day 14 October — that is, the weekend following the deadline.

This means that we should see something like Dune next month. Taking into account that the 60 days end in 21 November, it is very likely that it will be available the following weekend or at the latest in early December. It may seem like a lot, but for those who have waited years for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic, the delay is even short.