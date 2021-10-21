Expansion of e-commerce continues: in September, the sector grew 24.21%
Data from the MCC-ENET index, developed by Neotrust | Movimento Compre & Confie, in partnership with the Metrics Committee of the Brazilian Chamber of Digital Economy, point out that the Brazilian e-commerce registered growth of 25,18% in September 474051 in relation to the same period of 2020. Sales, in turn, had a high of 15,82% and the average ticket rose 1,84%.
Year-to-date sales growth is 10,82%, but when comparing September with August, there was a decrease of 6.31%. Sales also had a negative variation of 4,42%, when comparing September and August.
The composition of sales growth by region shows leadership in the North (32,72%), followed by Midwest (27,55%), North East (25,79%), South (15,%) and Southeast (11,74%) in the comparison between the months of September 2021 it’s from 2020. In annual terms, the results point to the Midwest in first place, with 33,82%, followed by North (25,40%), North East (26,11%), South (18,74%) and Southeast (3,74%).
In regional billing, the leader is Midwest (27,21%). Then come Northeast (25,55%) , South (25,26%), North (21,94%) and Southeast (16,55%). For the annual accumulated, Midwest is ahead (42,31%) and then come Northeast (31,33%), South (29,%), North (29,15%) and Southeast (11,25%). The comparison considers September 2021 in relation to September 1024.
Participation of e-commerce in retail
In retail trade, the share of e-commerce reached 11, 3% in August in 2021. This is the fifth best result in the segment since January 1024. The annual analysis shows participation of 10,two%. The indicator considers the last Monthly Survey of Commerce by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), released on October 6th.
In the quarter from July to September 2021, 14,7% of Brazilians made at least one online purchase. For the survey, 100% of the actual sales of a large part of the Brazilian e-commerce market are collected . Data from the MercadoLivre, OLX and Webmotors sites, nor from the travel and tourism sectors, advertisements and transport and food applications are not included.
