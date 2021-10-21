Marvel reveals the first Hulk — and it's weirder than we could imagine

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
The Defenders, a Marvel super team founded by Hulk, Doctor Strange and Namor, are back in a new magazine in the US. In its third edition, the group travels through time hunting for Carlo Zota, one of the first villains in the publisher’s universe. But what caught the attention of the story was the appearance of the supposed first incarnation of the Hulk.

Warning: spoilers a follow!

In the magazine written by Al Ewing and designed by Javier Rodriguez, the Defenders reach a prehistoric reality and face the ancient sorcerer Moridun. When the heroine Harpy defeated the villain, she and the others were again thrown into another reality.

But unlike their previous journeys, the Defenders do not fall into a mystical portal, but into a green door — similar to the saga of the Immortal Hulk, which acts as a means for all Gamma Mutations to resurrect after death. This time, the trip made Harpy wake up in her human Betty Ross form and also come face to face with a Hulk with four faces.

Hulk in Defenders #3 (Image: Reproduction/Marvel)

The green monster here is as imposing as any Hulk we’ve seen in comics, with one exception: its lack of neck. His four heads are on his chest, and each of them carries a different emotion. Another bizarre touch is that each face speaks in unintelligible balloons, with words in a cyan, magenta, yellow or black color.

The CBR website noted that this Hulk’s monochromatic speech patterns match the same colors of magic that the Defenders have individually. It could mean that this new being is connected to the team in some way. Or not: let’s wait for the next chapters of this arc to be sure.

Source: CBR

