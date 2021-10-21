Marvel reveals the first Hulk — and it's weirder than we could imagine

The Defenders, a Marvel super team founded by Hulk, Doctor Strange and Namor, are back in a new magazine in the US. In its third edition, the group travels through time hunting for Carlo Zota, one of the first villains in the publisher’s universe. But what caught the attention of the story was the appearance of the supposed first incarnation of the Hulk.

Warning: spoilers a follow!

In the magazine written by Al Ewing and designed by Javier Rodriguez, the Defenders reach a prehistoric reality and face the ancient sorcerer Moridun. When the heroine Harpy defeated the villain, she and the others were again thrown into another reality.