Top apps for freelancers
The search for freelance work is very common for those who want to supplement their income or work independently. With a competitive job market, it can be difficult to find projects available to “freelancers” frequently, but there are a number of applications that can connect demands to professionals looking for opportunities.
- What is freelancer?
Apps for freelancers allow you to contact contractors, offer your proposal value and discuss the project in question. Many of them offer payment for the service through the platform itself, with the option of transferring to a bank account or using payment apps such as PayPal. If you are looking for self-employment opportunities and don’t know where to start, check out the main apps available for freelancers!
1. 90 Freelas
Compatibility: Android
O 99Freelas is a platform that allows you to manage all the steps in the search for a freelance job. The application allows you to create and update your own profile, monitor the projects available for your area, contact customers and manage all your payments for services.
99Freelas is a good option to find services (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture )
Before submitting the proposal and close the deal, you can start a chat with the profile that is offering the project and find out more information. The app itself has a goals area to complete your user profile and increase visibility. There is also a highlight for a freelance calculator in the app, used to calculate the amount charged per hour or per project.
The platform features fee collection for payments and installments, and the version free has a limit of possible interactions per month. To access all the benefits, change rates and reduce payment terms. it is necessary to subscribe to the Pro or Premium plans, with monthly versions starting at R$43,90 and R$79,90, respectively.
two. Workana
Freelancer is another popular option for finding jobs. The platform has versions in different languages, including Portuguese, and can be used for different areas. In each project disclosed, it is possible to contact clients and settle all the details before offering a service proposal. Find available services for your area in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
During registration, you must fill in your profile with professional information and your main skills. In addition, there is the possibility to link your account on LinkedIn for easy access and contact. Then, just filter by the categories available on the platform, search for services with value estimates and start interacting with potential customers. Creating an account is free, but Freelancer charges fees for each service contracted. There is also the possibility of paying for benefits to keep your profile highlighted during advertisements. 4. GetNinjas
GetNinjas is a platform used to locate and contract services. It is widely used for manual work and repair services, but it also makes demands for areas such as design, event production, consulting and other options. Use GetNinjas to offer different services (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
The platform works on a budget basis. It is necessary to inform which service is requested, the deadline and location. Then GetNinjas will display profiles that serve in the customer’s region. The professional then receives the contact information and can send the budget proposal for negotiation. GetNinjas does not charge fees for contracting services. However, the app makes virtual coins available to registered professionals: these coins can be used to highlight your profile and free up more customers for trading. You can pay for coin packs or receive them after referring other professionals to the app. 5. Closeer Finally, Closeer is a national platform for self-employed workers. The application has an educational area and uses its own algorithm to connect professionals with companies registered on the platform. Each “job” is provided with information on value, location, function, date and time, with payment sent by the app itself. Closeer requires training with video classes (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)
The application’s main focus areas are for jobs in industrial kitchens, restaurants, hospitality and retail. During registration, it is mandatory to fill out your professional profile, watch video classes made available for free by the application and submit documentation for evaluation. All accepted job proposals are stored in an agenda tab. In this way, it is possible to maintain an organization for each service. After completion, you must mark the completion in the application and wait for the amount to be sent to your digital wallet. This amount can then be transferred to your bank account. This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the full terms of use of the service mentioned in the journalistic article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
3. Freelancer
4. GetNinjas
5. Closeer
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the full terms of use of the service mentioned in the journalistic article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
Source: Freelancer, GetNinjas, Workana
