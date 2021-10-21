top-apps-for-freelancers

The search for freelance work is very common for those who want to supplement their income or work independently. With a competitive job market, it can be difficult to find projects available to “freelancers” frequently, but there are a number of applications that can connect demands to professionals looking for opportunities.

What is freelancer?

Apps for freelancers allow you to contact contractors, offer your proposal value and discuss the project in question. Many of them offer payment for the service through the platform itself, with the option of transferring to a bank account or using payment apps such as PayPal. If you are looking for self-employment opportunities and don’t know where to start, check out the main apps available for freelancers!

1. 90 Freelas Compatibility: Android

Price: Free with in-app purchase option

O 99Freelas is a platform that allows you to manage all the steps in the search for a freelance job. The application allows you to create and update your own profile, monitor the projects available for your area, contact customers and manage all your payments for services.

Before submitting the proposal and close the deal, you can start a chat with the profile that is offering the project and find out more information. The app itself has a goals area to complete your user profile and increase visibility. There is also a highlight for a freelance calculator in the app, used to calculate the amount charged per hour or per project.

The platform features fee collection for payments and installments, and the version free has a limit of possible interactions per month. To access all the benefits, change rates and reduce payment terms. it is necessary to subscribe to the Pro or Premium plans, with monthly versions starting at R$43,90 and R$79,90, respectively.