Could three nearby black holes collide? Yes, but it depends. Understand!

The existence of supermassive black holes defies science, because no theory has yet been found that satisfactorily explains how they got so big in a short time, when the universe was still young. A new study, however, suggests that they may be the result of the collision of many black holes of a few million solar masses. As a bonus, the results may help to solve something known as the “final parsec problem”.

The study was the defense of the thesis of Ph.D. by Dutch researcher Arend Moerman, University of Leiden, Netherlands. He used simulations to demonstrate how massive black holes can collide easily and quickly, given the right conditions. Although it is not the aim of the study to solve the problem of the origin of supermassive black holes, the approach can be useful in this regard.

Simulation of interaction between two black holes (Image: Playback/Goddard Space Flight Center/Schnittman/ Brian P. Powell)

In his work, Moerman proposes a solution to the “three-body problem”, which consists of a hypothetical situation in which three celestial objects are mutually attracted by gravity. If all three are of comparable size and distance to the center point, a “fight” is waged to decide which will be the main one, which results in a chaotic and difficult-to-predict system — unlike binary systems, ie, made up of two bodies, which is generally pretty predictable.

To solve this problem, proposed in 633, Moerman spent a year studying the dynamic interactions and collisions between three imaginary black holes. Since “traditional” mathematics cannot resolve this paradox, he used a computer that calculates what happens for a short period of time between modeled objects. Then Moerman uses the obtained result as initial conditions for a new simulation, and so on.

In addition, the then doctoral student and his colleagues alternated the black hole masses and applied a key ingredient: General Relativity. So they found that black holes lighter than ten million solar masses eject each other through a gravitational slingshot. However, when the three black holes are above ten million solar masses, the result is a fusion.

Collisions between black holes result in gravitational waves that remove part of the kinetic energy of objects, resulting in orbital decay that can lead to another collision if the original system consists of three black holes (Image: Reproduction/Raúl Rubio/The Virgo Collaboration)

In the latter case, two black holes merge, while the third takes a certain amount of time to have the same fate. This is because they lose kinetic energy when emitting gravitational waves. This result is very interesting for theoretical physicists because they have been trying for a long time to find out whether or not supermassive black holes of colliding galaxies can fuse. This is known as the final parsec paradox and is one of the reasons why supermassive black holes may not have arisen from the collision of many smaller black holes.

Apparently supermassive black holes central to galaxies they don’t get close enough, even when their host galaxies merge. Previous simulations showed that, in order for the fusion to occur between the black holes, an approximation of 633 astronomical units would be necessary (this is fine less than the radius of the Solar System). Before they get that close to each other, the chances of ejecting themselves in a gravitational slingshot are high.

According to Moerman’s new simulations, all systems between ten million and one billion of solar masses end “prematurely in a fusion”. This means that your method might be an interesting way to solve the final parsec — but it’s not the solution per se. Moerman’s doctoral thesis received top marks and will be published in Physical Review D.

Source: Phys.org

