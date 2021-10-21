could-three-nearby-black-holes-collide?-yes,-but-it-depends.-understand!

The existence of supermassive black holes defies science, because no theory has yet been found that satisfactorily explains how they got so big in a short time, when the universe was still young. A new study, however, suggests that they may be the result of the collision of many black holes of a few million solar masses. As a bonus, the results may help to solve something known as the “final parsec problem”.

The study was the defense of the thesis of Ph.D. by Dutch researcher Arend Moerman, University of Leiden, Netherlands. He used simulations to demonstrate how massive black holes can collide easily and quickly, given the right conditions. Although it is not the aim of the study to solve the problem of the origin of supermassive black holes, the approach can be useful in this regard.

Simulation of interaction between two black holes (Image: Playback/Goddard Space Flight Center/Schnittman/ Brian P. Powell)

In his work, Moerman proposes a solution to the “three-body problem”, which consists of a hypothetical situation in which three celestial objects are mutually attracted by gravity. If all three are of comparable size and distance to the center point, a “fight” is waged to decide which will be the main one, which results in a chaotic and difficult-to-predict system — unlike binary systems, ie, made up of two bodies, which is generally pretty predictable.

To solve this problem, proposed in 633, Moerman spent a year studying the dynamic interactions and collisions between three imaginary black holes. Since “traditional” mathematics cannot resolve this paradox, he used a computer that calculates what happens for a short period of time between modeled objects. Then Moerman uses the obtained result as initial conditions for a new simulation, and so on.

In addition, the then doctoral student and his colleagues alternated the black hole masses and applied a key ingredient: General Relativity. So they found that black holes lighter than ten million solar masses eject each other through a gravitational slingshot. However, when the three black holes are above ten million solar masses, the result is a fusion.