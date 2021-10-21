whatsapp-thumbnail-videos-are-even-more-practical-in-new-beta-version

In the latest version of WhatsApp Beta, playback of thumbnail content (Picture-in-Picture mode) has received a welcome improvement. Now, the videos played in the floating window are accompanied by a small “control bar”, which brings together all the playback options known to the app.

The “newness” is nothing more than the relocation of buttons in videos played in Picture-in-Picture, triggered when there is a video attached from Instagram or YouTube links, for example. From the window controls, you can pause/start playback, put the video in full screen or close it.

Picture-in-Picture Player has a different look and is even more practical (Picture: Reproduction /WABetaInfo)

According to the WABetaInfo website, which caught the news, the Control bar first appeared for videos pulled from YouTube, but over time it was expanded to other links. In addition, in content pulled from Google streaming the share and “Watch later” buttons were also added in the full-screen player.

For those who are used to following videos while playing in “Zap”, the addition of the trial version is very interesting, mainly because it makes the buttons easier to see. In practice, there is nothing absolutely new for the messenger, but the union of buttons in more obvious positions helps to give greater control over the floating window and its content.

Because it is of a function in testing, it is not known when it will arrive for more users. In the trial version of WhatsApp, the addition appears in version 2.21.21.3, which is likely to be gradually distributed among testers. If you’re one of them, it’s worth checking the Play Store and the App Store if the app is up to date with downloads.

