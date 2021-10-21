startups-focus-on-preventive-care-to-modernize-the-health-sector

Health plans are still very expensive in Brazil, but a certain niche of technology companies has emerged in Brazil from another approach: instead of providing the service after the emergence of a medical situation, they bet on preventive care for patients, to anticipate problems.

Startups like Qsaúde, Alice and Sami were the subject of a report by

Folha de S. Paulo and talked more about their new models for the sector, usually with a lot of remote service and data analysis to make scenario predictions.

At QSaúde, for example, most appointments for beneficiaries are made by the doctor accompanying the patient. The idea is to offer more effectiveness and quality in care. “We are dedicated a lot to explaining this model. People come from a system in which they took care of their own health, often ineffectively,” said Vanessa Gordilho, the company’s general director, to the report.