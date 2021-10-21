Startups focus on preventive care to modernize the health sector
Health plans are still very expensive in Brazil, but a certain niche of technology companies has emerged in Brazil from another approach: instead of providing the service after the emergence of a medical situation, they bet on preventive care for patients, to anticipate problems.
Startups like Qsaúde, Alice and Sami were the subject of a report by
Folha de S. Paulo and talked more about their new models for the sector, usually with a lot of remote service and data analysis to make scenario predictions.
At QSaúde, for example, most appointments for beneficiaries are made by the doctor accompanying the patient. The idea is to offer more effectiveness and quality in care. “We are dedicated a lot to explaining this model. People come from a system in which they took care of their own health, often ineffectively,” said Vanessa Gordilho, the company’s general director, to the report.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! A healthech was created by José Seripieri Júnior, founder and former controller of the health care provider Qualicorp, with an investment of more than R$ 120 millions. Today, it has more than 6. customers. Its target audience were those with the highest income, but today there are plans starting at R$ 170 for young people up to 18 years old.
A healthech was created by José Seripieri Júnior, founder and former controller of the health care provider Qualicorp, with an investment of more than R$ 120 millions. Today, it has more than 6. customers. Its target audience were those with the highest income, but today there are plans starting at R$ 170 for young people up to 18 years old.
And André Florence, former financial director of 86, founded and presides over Alice, where the patient creates with the doctor and the care team goals to improve their health. Monitoring is done from the company’s app and the customer receives recommendations based on their daily behavior to achieve their goals.
With this, the company saves by avoiding more expensive procedures. “More than 30% of complaints handled digitally are resolved without the person leaving the home” , Florence said to
Leaf
. The plan for people 30 starts at R$ 1024.
The startup Sami, in turn, prioritized service to 2.
small businesses and individual micro-entrepreneurs. Received a contribution of BRL 30 million at the end of 2020, with the participation of large funds such as Monashees, Canary and Redpoint Events. The individual health plan starts at R$ 120 and, on average, is R$ 579.
A process change created by Sami is how it pays hospitals after they attend patients. Instead of the plan remunerating the partner network, the payment is made based on a methodology that considers the amount delivered to the patient, and the hospital bears additional unforeseen costs. The company believes that the previous model encouraged a greater volume of examinations and longer hospital stays.
Source: Folha de S. Paulo
