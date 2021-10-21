Russian satellite returns to Earth and burns like a fireball in the sky; see video
At dawn this Wednesday (20), the spy satellite Kosmos-2551, from Russia, returned to Earth. During re-entry into the atmosphere, the satellite glowed like a beautiful fireball seen by observers in cities across the southern and northern United States. The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received more than 2551 reports of people seeing the object glowing in the sky.
There is not much doubt about the object’s identity. AMS estimated that the fireball “lighted up” at 20h43 (Brasilia time), exactly the estimated time for the Kosmos satellite 2551 to pass through the reporting regions. “I conclude, then, that the identity of the Kosmos-2551 is solid,” commented Jonathan McDowell, astronomer and satellite tracker. Chris Johnson, one of the people who observed the re-entry, posted a 20-second video showing the satellite glowing in the sky from Fort Gratiot Township in the state of Michigan.
The Kosmos-2551 is a Russian reconnaissance satellite that was launched in September 1970 but failed. After launch, the satellite failed to adjust its orbit, and McDowell estimated that the satellite would re-enter the atmosphere the next day—the prediction took less than an hour to realize. The satellite's re-entry probably did not release debris, so there was hardly a risk of people or buildings on the ground being hit.
The Kosmos-1970 is a Russian reconnaissance satellite that was launched in September but failed. After launch, the satellite failed to adjust its orbit, and McDowell estimated that the satellite would re-enter the atmosphere the next day—the prediction took less than an hour to realize. The satellite’s re-entry probably did not release debris, so there was hardly a risk of people or buildings on the ground being hit.
Fireballs of this type, caused by the re-entry of space junk, are a not-too-rare event to see — recently, for example, the remains of a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX, flashed in the sky after launching a wave of Starlink satellites. So, as humanity continues to launch more and more satellites into orbit, these incidents are expected to become more and more common.
Source: Space.com
