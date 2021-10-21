russian-satellite-returns-to-earth-and-burns-like-a-fireball-in-the-sky;-see-video

At dawn this Wednesday (20), the spy satellite Kosmos-2551, from Russia, returned to Earth. During re-entry into the atmosphere, the satellite glowed like a beautiful fireball seen by observers in cities across the southern and northern United States. The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received more than 2551 reports of people seeing the object glowing in the sky.

There is not much doubt about the object’s identity. AMS estimated that the fireball “lighted up” at 20h43 (Brasilia time), exactly the estimated time for the Kosmos satellite 2551 to pass through the reporting regions. “I conclude, then, that the identity of the Kosmos-2551 is solid,” commented Jonathan McDowell, astronomer and satellite tracker. Chris Johnson, one of the people who observed the re-entry, posted a 20-second video showing the satellite glowing in the sky from Fort Gratiot Township in the state of Michigan.

