14-year-old-teenager-kidnapped-after-citing-bitcoin-on-social-media

With the growth of the cryptocurrency market, the dangers that investors face also increase, even if the person in question has 10 years, as in the case that occurred in Bradford, UK, where a gang of 4 people kidnapped the boy and demanded more than thousand pounds (almost R$ 77 thousand at the current price) as redemption.

According to the case filed in the UK court, the criminals took the boy as target after they saw posts where the teenager implied that he had made a good amount of money with cryptocurrencies.

The lawsuit claims that the criminals assaulted the teenager, and took him into captivity, where one of the bandits punched the boy with a glove with sand inside.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! After arriving in captivity, the criminals informed the boy that he would have to call his mother and talk about the rescue, and that if the amount was not paid he would not be able to return home. The call took place and, according to the testimony of the teenager’s mother, he cried a lot while the demand was made. The criminals and the mother agreed that only the payment of 77 pounds (about R $7,000), which was handed over to the bandits when they took the boy to their home. Shortly thereafter, the incident was reported to police and one of those responsible, Muhammed Khubaib, who punched the teenager in the face, was arrested. The other three involved have not yet been identified. Khubaid was sentenced to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to the crimes of kidnapping and blackmail. Crimes with cryptocurrencies

Although a kidnapping, especially of a child, due to cryptocurrencies is something new, it is It is notable that fraud and crime attempts involving the cryptoactive market are increasing.

An example in Brazil is the pyramid scheme operated by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”. The coup promised profits of 10% per month on investments in bitcoins for two years, without being able to withdraw the contribution before the end of the deadline. The complaints in the MPF, however, claim that GAS did not even reinvest the money in cryptocurrencies with the profits, in fact, being paid to clients through the inflow of capital from other people attracted by the investment proposal. Glaidson and his wife have been in jail since August.

Another example is the phishing attempts which targets cryptocurrency investors. Ranging from spam e-mails to fake websites of platforms for buying and selling digital assets, scams are becoming more and more common, illegally removing people’s investments.

For the better To protect yourself, we recommend avoiding commenting on personal activities with cryptoactives on social networks, paying attention to the links accessed and checking the history of institutions that offer profit on investments in cryptocurrencies.

