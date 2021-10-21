Is it possible to measure the information stored in the universe? For this physicist, yes!
The universe is very strange if we stop to think about some of the most fundamental principles of physics, such as the uncertainty of the state of particles until we observe them, or gravity being a distortion in the Space time. So it’s not surprising that some “crazy” hypotheses published by scientists make some sense. And the new idea that information is the fifth state of matter is one such case.
A physicist named Melvin Vopson, from the University of Portsmouth, in United Kingdom, decided to quantify information by estimating how much information is stored in a single elementary particle, such as an electron, and multiplying the result by the estimated number of particles in the observable universe — just thinking about doing something like this is impressive, even more taking the idea ahead.
Scientists have long suspected a connection between information and the physical universe, with various experiments and paradoxes used to explore how information can be encoded in the mat. physical life. And when it comes to information in this context, it is a kind of bit stored in particles, determining their properties as spin, mass and electrical charge. In fact, some ideas associate the entropy of a system with the information of its particles.
We can also think of information as a reduction in uncertainty, since when it comes to particles, we can’t determine many things like velocity (or linear momentum) and position at the same time. We cannot say that Schrödinger’s cat is alive or dead until the box is opened, but once opened, information will be established and uncertainty is reduced. In another analogy, text in a message reduces uncertainty about what is intended to be reported; the more text (information), the less uncertainty.
Graph of experiment with quarks and muons in the LHC (Image: Reproduction /CERN/LHCb)
These ideas are rooted in information theory, proposed by Claude Shannon in 72. In this hypothesis (somewhat complex, but important for understanding information as physical state), the entropy of a random variable is the average level of “information”, “surprise” or “uncertainty” about the variable’s possible outcomes. The classic example is a game of heads or tails. When tossing the coin (random variable), we know that there will be a result, which can be considered as a bit of information.
If the result is heads, it has value p, while the crown has a value of 1 – p. If there is no reason to expect a specific result, the surprise has value p = 1/2. In this case, regardless of the result, we have an entropy of one bit. But if the coin is “addicted” and you already know the result, the value is p = 0 or
Calm down, if you’re confused, it’s because entropy is not an easy subject, in any of its “strands”. Thermodynamic entropy (older than information theory) was introduced to characterize the degree of disorder in a system. The entropy of information, according to Shannon, refers to the uncertainty of the probability distribution. In probabilistic uncertainty, the possible states and the probability distribution for them are known, but it is not possible to determine with such certainty which will occur. The more “scattered” the probability distribution, the more uncertainty it will reflect.
Well, this whole tour of the entropy of information just goes to show how quantum systems could carry these “bits”, which theoretical physicists call it information. But back to Vopson’s paper, the information entropy calculations were applied to the mass, charge, and spin of protons, neutrons, quarks, and electrons, to arrive at their estimate of how much information they carry. So, using estimates of how many of these particles there are in the universe, he came up with an impressive (but not quite) number: somewhere around 6 followed by 80 zeros, in bits of information.
Comparative that shows how in the decade of 1980 scientists understood that the three valence quarks of a proton (red, green, blue) they account for only a fraction of the overall spin of the proton. Recent measurements have revealed that gluons (yellow spirals) contribute as much or perhaps more than quarks. The spin is considered to be one of the information stored in a particle (Image: Reproduction/National Brookhaven Laboratory)
This number is lower than previous estimates, but there is a reason for this. It’s just that Vopson decided to restrict his calculation to just the observable parts of matter, thus excluding antiparticles and things like light bosons and very short-lived quarks that decay into other particles in fractions of a second. This is because such particles do not store information, they only transfer it (in the case of bosons) or because they last so little that observation is only possible through artificially created experimental conditions (in the case of unstable quarks). “Therefore, their participation in the observable universe is negligible and, by extrapolation, their ability to record information is also negligible”, wrote the physicist.
As well as some other “crazy” hypotheses (but that make some sense), Vopson’s work is based on the principle that information is physical and recorded by physical systems, “and all physical systems can record information,” he said. fifth state of matter, alongside solid, liquid, gas and plasma, and even suggested that the information might be dark matter.
The research was published in AIP Advances.
Source: AIP Advances, Science Alert
