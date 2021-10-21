is-it-possible-to-measure-the-information-stored-in-the-universe?-for-this-physicist,-yes!

The universe is very strange if we stop to think about some of the most fundamental principles of physics, such as the uncertainty of the state of particles until we observe them, or gravity being a distortion in the Space time. So it’s not surprising that some “crazy” hypotheses published by scientists make some sense. And the new idea that information is the fifth state of matter is one such case.

A physicist named Melvin Vopson, from the University of Portsmouth, in United Kingdom, decided to quantify information by estimating how much information is stored in a single elementary particle, such as an electron, and multiplying the result by the estimated number of particles in the observable universe — just thinking about doing something like this is impressive, even more taking the idea ahead.

Scientists have long suspected a connection between information and the physical universe, with various experiments and paradoxes used to explore how information can be encoded in the mat. physical life. And when it comes to information in this context, it is a kind of bit stored in particles, determining their properties as spin, mass and electrical charge. In fact, some ideas associate the entropy of a system with the information of its particles.

We can also think of information as a reduction in uncertainty, since when it comes to particles, we can’t determine many things like velocity (or linear momentum) and position at the same time. We cannot say that Schrödinger’s cat is alive or dead until the box is opened, but once opened, information will be established and uncertainty is reduced. In another analogy, text in a message reduces uncertainty about what is intended to be reported; the more text (information), the less uncertainty.

Graph of experiment with quarks and muons in the LHC (Image: Reproduction /CERN/LHCb)

These ideas are rooted in information theory, proposed by Claude Shannon in 72. In this hypothesis (somewhat complex, but important for understanding information as physical state), the entropy of a random variable is the average level of “information”, “surprise” or “uncertainty” about the variable’s possible outcomes. The classic example is a game of heads or tails. When tossing the coin (random variable), we know that there will be a result, which can be considered as a bit of information.