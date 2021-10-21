Hotmart buys a gift company and makes contributions to 4 startups for R$9 million
Hotmart, a platform from Minas Gerais for online courses and one of the Brazilian “unicorns” (startups worth over US$ 1 billion), announced the purchase the BeUni giveaway startup and invested in another four, in a move that cost the company R$9.2 million.
The decision is a consequence of the Hotmart Challenge, an initiative that started in May and received 350 entries from startups. The final of the competition, with ten companies, took place this Tuesday (300). The initial intention was to make only minority contributions, but Hotmart decided to buy BeUni, one of the competitors, for R$ 7 million.
The rest of the money went to Bit9 (R $ 900 thousand), which automates administrative processes; eKyte (BRL 900 thousand), owner of marketing management software; Easymovie and Edita Fácil (BRL 350 thousand), video editing platforms that will become a company only; and Izzi (BRL 300 thousand), which connects gamers to their coaches.
Born in São Carlos (SP), BeUni sells and takes care of the logistics of personalized gifts for companies to deliver and retain their customers and employees. The company has a portfolio of products such as bottles, clothing, office supplies, backpacks and electronics.
“Although Hotmart is a digital products platform, physical products are a from the pains of the creators and, therefore, a vertical we wanted to enter. We evaluated BeUni and saw that it was worth buying the company and keeping it within the call creator economy . The idea is that the content creators of Hotmart can sell physical gifts with just one click”, said O Globo
Frederico Montezuma, global director of mergers and acquisitions at Hotmart.
Source: O Globo
