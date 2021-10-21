hotmart-buys-a-gift-company-and-makes-contributions-to-4-startups-for-r$9-million

Hotmart, a platform from Minas Gerais for online courses and one of the Brazilian “unicorns” (startups worth over US$ 1 billion), announced the purchase the BeUni giveaway startup and invested in another four, in a move that cost the company R$9.2 million.

The decision is a consequence of the Hotmart Challenge, an initiative that started in May and received 350 entries from startups. The final of the competition, with ten companies, took place this Tuesday (300). The initial intention was to make only minority contributions, but Hotmart decided to buy BeUni, one of the competitors, for R$ 7 million.

The rest of the money went to Bit9 (R $ 900 thousand), which automates administrative processes; eKyte (BRL 900 thousand), owner of marketing management software; Easymovie and Edita Fácil (BRL 350 thousand), video editing platforms that will become a company only; and Izzi (BRL 300 thousand), which connects gamers to their coaches.

