learn-how-to-create-a-custom-feed-on-facebook

Did you know that Facebook (Android | iOS | Web) allows you to create a custom timeline with only selected people? This function is called “Favorites”, there you can add some friends and Facebook pages that you want to follow new posts.

Facebook starts releasing Clubhouse-style audio rooms for everyone

Facebook explains the blackout that left WhatsApp and social networks out of the air

7 Facebook functions you never thought existed

This way, it is possible to create a second timeline with the news most recent pages and from your favorite friends. Want to find out how to do it? See how in the next few lines!

How to find your favorites on Facebook Before you start, remember that this function is available in the Facebook app for Android and iOS devices. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Step 1: There on the Facebook homepage, tap the “Menu” icon to see more options. Once that’s done, go to the category: “Recents and Favorites”.

Step 2: on this page , you will find all posts from the last 3 days of the people and pages you have bookmarked. To add someone to your favorites, tap “Manage Favorites”.

Step 3 : Here you can search for your Facebook friends in the search bar. Then just tap the blue “Add” button to add them to your custom “News Feed”. You can also add pages that you follow by tapping the “Pages” tab.

516354