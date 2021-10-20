CT News on Podcast – Samsung releases more news and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 get customizable Bespoke Edition versions

Facebook may announce name change in the coming days

Next Android update should start testing later this year

Google reveals details of Tensor, the company’s first chip for cell phones

Study by Ookla says which is the fastest and most consistent mobile operator in Brazil

On CT News Today: Samsung news in Unpacked Part 2, Facebook will change its name, fastest operator in Brazil and much more.