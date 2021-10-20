CT News on Podcast – Samsung releases more news and more!

Duration: 07: 15 | 07 October 232

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 get customizable Bespoke Edition versions

  • Facebook may announce name change in the coming days
  • Next Android update should start testing later this year
  • Google reveals details of Tensor, the company’s first chip for cell phones

    • Study by Ookla says which is the fastest and most consistent mobile operator in Brazil

    On CT News Today: Samsung news in Unpacked Part 2, Facebook will change its name, fastest operator in Brazil and much more.

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Fabio Jordan, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. The program also featured reports by Renan da Silva Dores, Vinícius Moschen, Roseli Andrion, Alveni Lisboa and Igor Almenara. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

