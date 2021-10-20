3g-iphone-se-may-have-notch,-side-biometrics-and-5g

Last year Apple introduced the new generation of its iPhone aimed at a cheaper market, the so-called iPhone SE (2020). The model brought a design inherited from the iPhone 8 and the same processor as the iPhone 12 , offering cutting-edge performance at a lower price than other models of the brand.

Rumors say that Apple may in the future announce a new generation of this family, debuted in 2016 with the first iPhone SE. In the case of this new model, rumors indicate that it may be the last smartphone from Apple to feature an IPS LCD technology screen, while the entire remaining portfolio is now offered with OLED technology.