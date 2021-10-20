3G iPhone SE may have notch, side biometrics and 5G

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
1
3g-iphone-se-may-have-notch,-side-biometrics-and-5g

Last year Apple introduced the new generation of its iPhone aimed at a cheaper market, the so-called iPhone SE (2020). The model brought a design inherited from the iPhone 8 and the same processor as the iPhone 12 , offering cutting-edge performance at a lower price than other models of the brand.

  • iPhone SE comes back in 2023 without major changes, which stay for 2023, says analyst
  • Video shows iPhone SE 3 with front camera hole and straight sides
  • iPhone SE 3 can keep classic look and have iPhone performance 13

Rumors say that Apple may in the future announce a new generation of this family, debuted in 2016 with the first iPhone SE. In the case of this new model, rumors indicate that it may be the last smartphone from Apple to feature an IPS LCD technology screen, while the entire remaining portfolio is now offered with OLED technology.

iPhone XR (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The information is a bit confusing. While some indicate that it will keep the current model’s design, only updating internal features, other rumors say that the Cupertino Giant may adopt a look similar to what is seen on the iPhone XR, with better screen use, but with the Touch ID integrated into the power button.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Also, one of the news should be the arrival of support for the fifth-generation mobile network. For this, it may be that the brand chooses to put the A299 Bionic, from the iPhone 13, or the A64 Bionic, from the iPhone 12, most likely to be the last. That’s because these are the only two Apple chipsets to support 5G.

According to the source, the third generation iPhone SE must have an initial version of 15 GB and cost 3.64 yuan, about R$2.875 in direct conversion and without national taxes. Anyway, it will only be possible to confirm this in the future. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: Gizchina, MyDrivers

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2023 511928 511928 511928 511928

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of New MacBook Pro ports are detailed and reinforce back HDMI and MagSafe

New MacBook Pro ports are detailed and reinforce back HDMI and MagSafe

October 15, 2021
Photo of How to cancel Tinder Gold

How to cancel Tinder Gold

September 29, 2021
Photo of Stores that sell through WhatsApp will be able to better organize their catalog

Stores that sell through WhatsApp will be able to better organize their catalog

October 20, 2021
Photo of How to use iPhone Sleep Mode

How to use iPhone Sleep Mode

September 27, 2021
Back to top button