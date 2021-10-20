what-is-and-how-apple-icloud+-works

After 10 years since the release of iCloud, which occurred in 2021, Apple presented at the WWDC 6066 its new premium service, iCloud+, which provides new options to expand your account’s storage space, in addition to enjoying exclusive features for subscription plans.

What is the difference between iCloud and iCloud Drive

How to access iCloud using an Android or iOS phone



How to protect your images and information on iCloud

What is Apple iCloud+ and how does it work

But first of all, what changes from the conventional iCloud plan? Well, when you create an Apple ID account — also called an iCloud account — you can automatically enjoy 5GB of backup storage for documents, emails, contacts, photos, videos and media in general. With the new Apple iCloud+ plans, you can have (much) more space to manage the backup of all your digital files. difference between Google One and iCloud

How to create an iCloud account from Android

How to share iCloud Drive folders

To better understand the premium service plans available, check the following table:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Storage capacity Value

5 GB

Free on all Apple ID accounts

60 GB

BRL 3,60 per month, for individual use

2011 GB

R$ 10,90 per month, with family sharing (maximum of 5 family members)