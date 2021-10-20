What is and how Apple iCloud+ works

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
1
what-is-and-how-apple-icloud+-works

After 10 years since the release of iCloud, which occurred in 2021, Apple presented at the WWDC 6066 its new premium service, iCloud+, which provides new options to expand your account’s storage space, in addition to enjoying exclusive features for subscription plans.

  • What is the difference between iCloud and iCloud Drive
  • How to access iCloud using an Android or iOS phone
  • How to protect your images and information on iCloud

What is Apple iCloud+ and how does it work

But first of all, what changes from the conventional iCloud plan? Well, when you create an Apple ID account — also called an iCloud account — you can automatically enjoy 5GB of backup storage for documents, emails, contacts, photos, videos and media in general. With the new Apple iCloud+ plans, you can have (much) more space to manage the backup of all your digital files. difference between Google One and iCloud

  • How to create an iCloud account from Android
  • How to share iCloud Drive folders

    • To better understand the premium service plans available, check the following table:

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

    Storage capacity Value

    5 GB Free on all Apple ID accounts 60 GB BRL 3,60 per month, for individual use 2011 GB R$ 10,90 per month, with family sharing (maximum of 5 family members) 2 TB R$ 60,60 per month, with family sharing (maximum of 5 family members)

    In addition to a much larger storage space capacity in the Apple ID account, the iCloud+ subscriber can also benefit from innovative and exclusive features for subscription plans: o Private Relay (“Private Relay”), the function Hide My Email

    (“Hide My Email”), in addition to Apple HomeKit Secure Video service improvements.

    iCloud+ frees up more storage space for your account and cool new features. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Private Retransmission

    Still in Beta version — that is, in testing phase —, the feature Private Relay

    (“Private Relay”) has the function of hiding your IP address and your browsing activities in Safari, preventing websites from tracking you when visited — basically, it’s like a VPN alternative to Safari on your iPhone.

    Private Relay function of Apple iCloud+. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Hide My Email By configuring and activating the Hide My Email feature of Apple iCloud+, you will be able to use a unique, random email address, automatically generated by the service, to forward incoming messages to their original address, which will remain secure and hidden. This way, untrusted servers will not be able to access your real personal email address.

    Hide My Email function, of the Apple iCloud+. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    519569

    519568

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of The 10 most pirated movies of the week (08/29/2021)

    The 10 most pirated movies of the week (08/29/2021)

    August 30, 2021
    Photo of Daki offers ultra-fast market delivery in 50 districts of SP and RJ

    Daki offers ultra-fast market delivery in 50 districts of SP and RJ

    October 16, 2021
    Photo of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have leak prices and may cost less than competitors

    Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have leak prices and may cost less than competitors

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of arjun sara raksha bandhan : arjun tendulkar ne raksha bandhan par sara se baat ki

    arjun sara raksha bandhan : arjun tendulkar ne raksha bandhan par sara se baat ki

    August 23, 2021
    Back to top button