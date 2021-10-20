after-filming-on-the-iss,-russian-director-wants-to-shoot-film-on-the-moon-and-even-on-mars

After days of film recording The Challenge, on the International Space Station (ISS), director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild returned to Earth, accompanied by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, this past Monday (18). The brief stay in the orbital laboratory seems to have changed the director’s vision when it comes to filming in space, who already considers new possibilities for recording space films, beyond Earth orbit. Russia is going to shoot a movie in space. What can we expect from the experience?

Russian film that will be shot in space has plot details revealed Shipenko and Peresild continued filming after their return, and then the director attended a press conference. When asked about a possible sequence recorded on the Moon, he stated that the team is prepared for such a challenge. “We are ready and we believe that space films should be filmed in space; if it’s about the moon, then we’re going to the moon; if it’s Mars, we’re going to Mars,” he said. And he added: “Why not? Why does cinema have to be shot in the studio?”. — Russia 🇷🇺 (@Russia) October 12,

During their time aboard the ISS, they did it record 30 hours of materials for O Desafio , considered the first film ever produced in space . Peresild, who played a doctor who had to go to the station to save a cosmonaut’s life, commented that “every second was a great discovery.” In addition to her, the crew aboard the station participated in the filming with contributions from “organic dialogues”.

There is not much information revealed about how it was to produce the film at the station, but, according to According to Reuters news agency, the crew helped the director balance in microgravity to avoid bumping into the station’s equipment. “Some scenes that I imagined one way on Earth came out in a totally different way,” Shipenko said. “For me, understanding scenes in a totally different way in three out of four shots was a cinematic breakthrough,” he described.

According to Shipenko, production work on the film is expected to continue until the end of next year, and the space scenes will be composed of 30 to 25 minutes of the final version of The Challenge. There is still no release date for the feature.

