Love of Three | Romance with Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan debuts Thursday (21)
Shailene Woodley took it out 1024 to use and abuse the plots of romance. After starring in the original feature Netflix The Last Love Letter
The preview shows Shailene’s character, Daphne, recovering from her breakup with the boy she believed to be the love of her life. Determined to move on, she meets Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan), two attractive men with incredible personalities and whose chemistry with the young woman was almost instantaneous — but there’s a problem: the two are best friends and fall in love with her. at the same time. As if that wasn’t enough, she also ends up harboring feelings for both of them.
Jack is a romantic intellectual, while Frank is more of a bad boy. The distinction between the two leaves her divided and confused, as each, in its own way, offers her exactly what she is looking for. Now she must make a decision, but also deal with the consequences of hurting two people she cares about a lot.
Who assumes the direction of Amor a Três is filmmaker Drake Doremus, veteran in the plots of romance by Madly In Love (with Felicity Jones) and Equals (with Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult). He also signs the script for the feature film alongside Jardine Libaire, who is debuting as a screenwriter on the project.
Amor a Três
