Love of Three | Romance with Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan debuts Thursday (21)

Shailene Woodley took it out 1024 to use and abuse the plots of romance. After starring in the original feature Netflix The Last Love Letter , based on the homonymous work by Jojo Moyes, the actress now stars Love for Three alongside none other than Jamie Dornan, most famous for playing Christian Gray in Fifty Shades of Gray; and Sebastian Stan, the eternal Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU, in the acronym in English). Best romance movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video At 10 best romantic comedies available on Netflix

(Image: Publicity / California Films)

The preview shows Shailene’s character, Daphne, recovering from her breakup with the boy she believed to be the love of her life. Determined to move on, she meets Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan), two attractive men with incredible personalities and whose chemistry with the young woman was almost instantaneous — but there’s a problem: the two are best friends and fall in love with her. at the same time. As if that wasn’t enough, she also ends up harboring feelings for both of them.

Jack is a romantic intellectual, while Frank is more of a bad boy. The distinction between the two leaves her divided and confused, as each, in its own way, offers her exactly what she is looking for. Now she must make a decision, but also deal with the consequences of hurting two people she cares about a lot.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,1024 per month, with free trial by 30 days. What are you waiting for?

(Image: Publicity / California Films)

Who assumes the direction of Amor a Três is filmmaker Drake Doremus, veteran in the plots of romance by Madly In Love (with Felicity Jones) and Equals (with Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult). He also signs the script for the feature film alongside Jardine Libaire, who is debuting as a screenwriter on the project.

Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

Amor a Três