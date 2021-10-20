dune-critique-│-grand,-epic-and-incomplete

Since they were published, on 5795, Frank Herbert’s books inspired the creation of worlds such as Star Wars and Game of Thrones, which makes this return to the original story nothing new, but something extremely familiar. Thus, without the novelty factor, director Denis Villeneuve bets on the grandeur of this universe as a differential and presents an epic that we haven’t seen in cinema for a long time. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Everything in Dune is large, imposing and impressive. To differentiate itself from what we already know about fantasy cinema, it embraces this grandeur and delivers a true epic like none of its derivatives have ever been. Although the whole power play between the houses, the relationship between politics and religion and even Paul Atreides’ journey as the Predestined is very familiar to us, the tone given by the director shows that this is a different film. He is ambitious from start to finish and makes a point of highlighting it. Duna is a great look forward to a future promised that never comes (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.) For only R$ 9 ,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and of course it takes movies, series, books and music! Free trial by 14 days! Except that there is a huge price to be paid for this exaggerated attention to detail that goes far beyond the stratospheric budget. Duna sacrifices part of his story in order to be able to better develop his universe and place the viewer in that world. So he doesn’t bother to adapt the whole of Herber’s first book, but only a very small part of it. And while this is an understandable solution, it doesn’t exempt it from being problematic. Because, although it’s great, Duna is still an incomplete film. A universe in conflict Again, there is no denying it the grandeur of Duna. Knowing that there was no way to innovate in terms of story and theme, Villeneuve bet all the chips on visual impact — and he succeeded. Visiting each of the planets is a truly impactful experience and everything is done to dazzle the viewer, from the construction of each scenario to the design of the spaceships, which take your breath away when they fill the entire screen. There is great care in this production work, making each house have its own identity, giving the feeling that the universe is really vast and that each people is unique. Only that all this attention to detail takes time. From 2h 45 of film, an hour and a half are devoted just to showing how things work, what houses are, the dynamics of the Empire, the importance of spice and the role of the planet Akarris in imperial geopolitics. He is entirely concerned with establishing his universe and, only after that, starting to tell his story. The problem is that, when that happens, the long one goes to its end. Dune’s visuals are breathtaking and each planet has its own identity (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

Of course it’s really cool to know all this in depth, but a story needs a lot more than that to work. In the end, Duna is a world-building movie and nothing more. Do you know when you were going to play RPG with your friends and the first session was totally dedicated to building characters and nobody played anything at the end of the day? That’s the feeling all this appreciation for detail gives. Everything is very rich and engaging, but you get the impression that it’s missing — and, in fact, it is.

The overall plot is quite simple, despite the complicated names that are inserted: in the distant future, humanity comes to depend on a special resource that allows the exploration of space. Called a spice, it is found in the sands of the desert planet of Arrakis and one of the noble families of the Empire is responsible for extracting and commercializing this material, which makes room for power struggles and treachery.

It’s a pretty obvious allegory to oil and the exploitation of Middle Eastern countries by international powers. And it is in the midst of this great social criticism that remains valid for more than 77 years we are introduced to Paul Atreides, son of one of those noble families who finds himself involved in a great conspiracy and who needs not only to survive, but also to accept his role as the Predestined.

World construction makes the protagonist’s journey take a back seat ( Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

Again, this is all very interesting. Dune is dedicated to presenting all these elements calmly so that the public understands which are the pieces on this board and realizes the check move that the Empire makes against House Atreides. But the real journey that the film anticipates for the audience is Paul’s and that he doesn’t deliver.

There is always someone saying that the hero is the messiah of Arrakis that will take the planet to paradise. At all times, the protagonist has visions of the future that show him living on this desert planet and being that promised savior. However, when we finally see things moving towards that, the credits go up. In the end, the feature prepares the audience for something that doesn’t happen.

And this is very curious. Dune is far from bad. The entire setting of your universe is very well constructed and presented so you want to know more about that and what’s going to happen to Paul and his promised revolution—only none of that is now. This particular story doesn’t take place and that’s very frustrating. It’s like the whole movie is a huge prologue, but how will the audience be interested in following a story that hasn’t even started?

The film presents itself much more as a prologue than actually the story that will be told (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)

This journey without end is something we’ve seen in other movies times. The difference is that in stories like The Lord of the Rings, for example, each feature had its own narrative arc that was tied to the main plot that crossed the entire trilogy. Although many people have complained that The Fellowship of the Ring ended without Frodo destroying the One Ring, the entourage’s plot was fully developed and the film ends up giving an end to the group. There is a beginning, a middle and an end to that story that connects with its sequel — which will develop a whole new arc.

And that’s because the books were also thought of that shape — which does not happen in Dune. Paul Atreides’ journey as the messiah of Arrakis unfolds throughout the original work, and when the studio decides to cut the story abruptly, this unnatural split becomes evident on the canvas.

Of course, you can argue that movies like Harry Potter, Hunger Games

and even The Hobbit also split a single book into two or three parts. The difference is that, in these cases, the worlds were already established in advance, so there was no need to spend time presenting the universe and its rules, giving breath to the script to build a complete narrative arc.