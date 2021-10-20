Dune Critique │ Grand, epic and incomplete
The new Dune arrives in theaters with a somewhat thankless task. He bears the responsibility of adapting one of the greatest classics in sci-fi literature while trying to start a franchise at a time when movie theaters are still in the beginning of their return. It’s a project as huge as it is ambitious — and, therefore, very risky.
Of course it’s really cool to know all this in depth, but a story needs a lot more than that to work. In the end, Duna is a world-building movie and nothing more. Do you know when you were going to play RPG with your friends and the first session was totally dedicated to building characters and nobody played anything at the end of the day? That’s the feeling all this appreciation for detail gives. Everything is very rich and engaging, but you get the impression that it’s missing — and, in fact, it is.
The overall plot is quite simple, despite the complicated names that are inserted: in the distant future, humanity comes to depend on a special resource that allows the exploration of space. Called a spice, it is found in the sands of the desert planet of Arrakis and one of the noble families of the Empire is responsible for extracting and commercializing this material, which makes room for power struggles and treachery.
It’s a pretty obvious allegory to oil and the exploitation of Middle Eastern countries by international powers. And it is in the midst of this great social criticism that remains valid for more than 77 years we are introduced to Paul Atreides, son of one of those noble families who finds himself involved in a great conspiracy and who needs not only to survive, but also to accept his role as the Predestined.
World construction makes the protagonist’s journey take a back seat ( Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)
Again, this is all very interesting. Dune is dedicated to presenting all these elements calmly so that the public understands which are the pieces on this board and realizes the check move that the Empire makes against House Atreides. But the real journey that the film anticipates for the audience is Paul’s and that he doesn’t deliver.
There is always someone saying that the hero is the messiah of Arrakis that will take the planet to paradise. At all times, the protagonist has visions of the future that show him living on this desert planet and being that promised savior. However, when we finally see things moving towards that, the credits go up. In the end, the feature prepares the audience for something that doesn’t happen.
And this is very curious. Dune is far from bad. The entire setting of your universe is very well constructed and presented so you want to know more about that and what’s going to happen to Paul and his promised revolution—only none of that is now. This particular story doesn’t take place and that’s very frustrating. It’s like the whole movie is a huge prologue, but how will the audience be interested in following a story that hasn’t even started?
The film presents itself much more as a prologue than actually the story that will be told (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)
This journey without end is something we’ve seen in other movies times. The difference is that in stories like The Lord of the Rings, for example, each feature had its own narrative arc that was tied to the main plot that crossed the entire trilogy. Although many people have complained that The Fellowship of the Ring ended without Frodo destroying the One Ring, the entourage’s plot was fully developed and the film ends up giving an end to the group. There is a beginning, a middle and an end to that story that connects with its sequel — which will develop a whole new arc.
And that’s because the books were also thought of that shape — which does not happen in Dune. Paul Atreides’ journey as the messiah of Arrakis unfolds throughout the original work, and when the studio decides to cut the story abruptly, this unnatural split becomes evident on the canvas.
Of course, you can argue that movies like Harry Potter, Hunger Games
and even The Hobbit also split a single book into two or three parts. The difference is that, in these cases, the worlds were already established in advance, so there was no need to spend time presenting the universe and its rules, giving breath to the script to build a complete narrative arc.
How to connect to a story that hasn’t even started? (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)
A movie sells emotion and that only happens when we connect with its protagonist’s journey. And as much as Duna fills the audience’s eyes with wonderful visuals and builds a rich world, there is not enough time for Paul’s story to create any engagement and, thus, the people just don’t care what happens next.
All this is felt above all in action. The whole blow to the Atreides family, the death of important characters and the escape of Paul are meaningless because these scenes were not built to be the climax of the story, but its beginning. It is the passage through the first threshold, when the protagonist begins the journey that will transform him into the hero. It is from this point that the story develops, but this ended up being played and left for later.
Uncertain future
On the face of it, it is clear that Dune was conceived as the first part of a series in which this story is just the its prologue. The concern is in the whole, in the complete plot that will be completed ahead. Like its protagonist, director and studio are looking to the future and thinking about the grandeur of this one when finished. But in the process, they forget that it depends on a well-founded beginning to pave the way for their sequels.
Film prepares the audience for a journey that doesn’t happen (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.)
That’s why Dune
is ambitious. The project seems to be above the movie and this can be crucial for its performance and, consequently, for its sequels. All the care and appreciation for Frank Herbert’s books is evident and any science fiction fan will be delighted with the world built here and even more excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. But that’s not enough to delight the general public.
For most people, who are still returning to theaters, what matters is a story with which they connect. And as grand as the Paul Atreides saga is in literature, it hasn’t been delivered here. We have glimpses and promises, but unlike the fan, the audience is not based on the faith that this is the beginning of a bigger journey that will materialize further down the road. What matters is now, is to reward the value of the ticket he has just paid.
The narratives have this structure so consolidated for thousands of years for a reason: they are through from them that we connect with characters and their worlds. The story can be epic and grandiose as in Dune or ordinary as a Sunday park, but what matters is how we are led by this plot.
So, as much as Dune brings an epic veneer, it slips by not delivering the basics: a story for the audience to connect with. The fantastic world is eye-catching and breathtaking, but that’s not what people relate to and there’s no production design that gets people involved with a story that hasn’t even begun. As promising as the next few chapters are as the future of Paul Atreides, we first need to convince the audience to want to cross this desert — and that will be the real challenge.
The big challenge is precisely to balance the reverence for the classic with the need for the new and make it all attractive to the public. There is no way to escape the importance of this saga for fantasy stories as a whole, but how to repeat the impact when productions that were influenced by Dune arrived before and have already explored them structures and themes to exhaustion?