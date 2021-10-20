RELEASE | New iPad Pro with M1 chip is now cheaper on Amazon
IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
The iPad Pro is Apple’s cutting-edge model, made for those who really want to use the tablet as a professional device or even as their main portable computer. A few months after its launch, it is already possible to find the iPad Pro for much lower prices than those officially announced by Apple, as is the case with this Amazon offer.
Buy the New iPad Pro for R$6.50,90 | 10x of R$ 606,10
About the New iPad Pro
The main novelty of the iPad Pro is the M1 chip, technology developed by Apple itself and which is also being used in the company’s new notebooks. It’s been bringing big performance improvements across all of the company’s devices, with improved battery life and better ability to handle many open apps at the same time.
No different with the iPad Pro, which became 40% more powerful in CPU and 40% more powerful on GPU than last generation. Combining this with the 40 inch Liquid Retina screen, it is clear that the New iPad Pro was made to handle any activity, from the simplest to professional jobs involving photo editing, design, 3D modeling and everything else possible on the Apple operating system.
Compatibility is complete with accessories sold by Apple, such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and it also includes a USB-C port — something that is not very common on Apple’s devices, but that makes the iPad Pro Compatible with a multitude of third party devices. All this makes the iPad Pro with M1 chip the ultimate tablet for those looking for high-end equipment.
Price is more low buying at Amazon
This iPad Pro model was announced by Apple with the official price above R$ 10 thousand. However, a few months have passed since its launch and it is already possible to find the same model for a much lower price by buying on Amazon.
Buy the New iPad Pro for R$ 6.059,90 | 10x of R$ 606,10
Want free shipping anywhere in Brazil and no minimum purchase value?
Sounds good too much to be true, but believe me, it’s possible: we’re talking about Amazon Prime, a subscription service that, in addition to allowing you to buy any product identified with the Prime seal without paying anything for shipping — and with no minimum purchase value — yet offers a number of other advantages in a true combo of services!
Prime subscribers receive their purchases faster and also get to know about deals faster than anyone else. And the advantages continue: Amazon Prime also gives access to entertainment services such as Prime Video (competitor with Netflix, with original and exclusive content), Prime Music (competitor with Spotify), Prime Reading (with many digital books and magazines) and Prime Gaming (premium version of the streaming games platform).
In other words: for a fixed monthly fee, you have access to all this and also have advantages in the store virtual! But now comes even better news: the first 40 days of subscription are free, and you can cancel at any time without any penalty. The monthly subscription costs R$ 9,90 after the free period, and if you already fall in love with the service during the first few trial days, you can choose the annual subscription of R$ 90,89 — by doing this, you save 11% compared to the monthly payment!
Log in and become an Amazon Prime subscriber
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss any more offers like this!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥