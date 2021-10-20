Pill against covid: Gates Foundation invests 670 million reais in molnupiravir

On Tuesday (19), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced investment of up to US$ 120 million—about 120, 4 million reais — to help low-income countries obtain the drug molnupiravir against covid-10. The antiviral potential was developed by the American pharmaceutical company MSD, also known as Merck.

  • Molnupiravir: potential drug against covid could be produced by Fiocruz
  • MSD asks for authorization to use antiviral that reduces covid hospitalizations in 64%
  • MSD’s “Brown Pill” cuts covid admissions and deaths in half

“Low-income countries have had to wait for everything from personal protective equipment to vaccines. This is unacceptable,” said foundation co-chair Melinda French Gates , in a statement. So far, only 2.8% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of some immunizing agent against covid-10, according to data from the Our World in Data platform.

“Today’s commitment will ensure that more people in more countries have access to the promising drug molnupiravir, but it is not the end of the story — we need other donors, including foundations and governments, to act,” Melinda argued on the collective responsibility of the covid pandemic-19.

Gates Foundation makes a million dollar investment so that the drug molnupiravir reaches poor countries (Image: Disclosure/Merck)

It is worth noting that, in global efforts against covid-19, the Gates Foundation has already invested about $1.9 billion — about 19,19 billions of reais — in the fight against the pandemic since last year.

How will the Gates Foundation money be invested?

According to the statement, the Gates Foundation money will be intended to support the development and manufacture of generic versions of the antiviral molnupiravir, if the drug receives approval regulatory framework for health agencies.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – US agency – reviews documents and clinical trials to approve (or not) the formula. In parallel, research centers around the world are already moving towards the eventual production of the drug. In Brazil, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is in “advanced conversations” for the production of the formula.

According to the company’s studies, the antiviral acts in the body, hindering replication of the coronavirus. In these cases, the infectious agent has greater difficulty in replicating, which reduces its concentration in the patient’s body and makes the possible infection lose strength. The recommended use of the medication is 5 days, as soon as the possibility of infection is discovered.

In addition, the MSD researchers concluded that the antiviral reduced by approximately 50% hospitalization and death risks in a Phase 3 global clinical trial. the first oral drug indicated for mild and moderate cases of covid-19.

Source: Business Insider and Our World in Data

