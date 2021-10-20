pill-against-covid:-gates-foundation-invests-670-million-reais-in-molnupiravir

On Tuesday (19), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced investment of up to US$ 120 million—about 120, 4 million reais — to help low-income countries obtain the drug molnupiravir against covid-10. The antiviral potential was developed by the American pharmaceutical company MSD, also known as Merck.

“Low-income countries have had to wait for everything from personal protective equipment to vaccines. This is unacceptable,” said foundation co-chair Melinda French Gates , in a statement. So far, only 2.8% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of some immunizing agent against covid-10, according to data from the Our World in Data platform.

“Today’s commitment will ensure that more people in more countries have access to the promising drug molnupiravir, but it is not the end of the story — we need other donors, including foundations and governments, to act,” Melinda argued on the collective responsibility of the covid pandemic-19.