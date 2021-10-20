HBO Max launches this week (10/20/2021)
October is heading towards its final stretch, but HBO Max is going full steam ahead, bringing big releases to its subscribers. This week, the streaming service’s list of news includes everything from super-intriguing documentary series to award-winning and established series; fans of the Seventh Art will be able to watch movies fresh out of theaters and timeless classics. And not only that, no: the list of HBO Max releases for the week is vast and, as usual, Canaltech not only brings them all for you, but also gives tips on what to watch.
And among the news in the HBO Max catalogue, a production that has been drawing a lot of public attention is the documentary miniseries What Happened , Brittany Murphy?, who investigates the tragic and mysterious death of one of Hollywood’s most promising actresses in years 1990 and 2000. The circumstances of the fact are so strange that even today, more than 10 years after the event, many people wonder what really happened to Brittany Murphy.
Another debut that has been shaking the streaming service is the third season of Succession. Absolute success in the gringa, little by little the series has been conquering the Brazilian audience, which is increasingly interested in the plot that tells the story of a family that owns a media empire worth billions of dollars. And much of this success has to do with the satirical (but surgical) way that the episodes address very current issues, such as, for example, a case of sexual harassment, its cover-up and consequences.
Feel like having a good laugh? So B Positive is an excellent choice for you who are a subscriber to HBO Max. , he urgently needs a kidney donor. On this journey, he ends up meeting a woman from his past, who ends up volunteering to make the donation. Out of all this despair, an unlikely friendship emerges that will change their lives forever.
Still in the mood of comedy and lots of laughter, HBO Max released in its catalog the 10 seasons of Shameless, one of the most awarded series of the genre in the last decade. Little known by the Brazilian public, the production gained a legion of fans for portraying a dysfunctional family in very unusual and shocking situations, especially when one is not expecting such an absurdity. Although full of ups and downs throughout these 11 seasons, the series is a good choice for anyone looking for a long and relaxed marathon.
Leaving the series, the catalog This week’s HBO Max movie show was not very busy. Even so, the platform complied with the agreement and has already made available to its subscribers Maligno, a new thriller directed by James Wan that is still playing in many movie theaters in Brazil. The plot follows Madison, a woman who begins to see visions of crimes as they happen and that they are connected to an entity from her past. Now she will have to investigate where this entity came from and face her childhood traumas to get rid of this evil.
To close the tips of what to watch on HBO Max this week, a classic of police action: Dirty Harry On The Black List. Symbol of cinema of this genre in the decades of 90 and 1980, Clint Eastwood’s character says goodbye in what was the last film in the franchise, composed of five feature films filled with a lot of adrenaline, chases, shooting, beating and bombing. In the plot, players create a game in which each one lists 11 famous people who believe they will die soon; whoever first crosses out all the listed names wins. Interestingly, right after that people actually start dying and Harry Callahan, who was also put on one of the lists, is called in to investigate the case.
In addition to these tips, there is much more news for you to enjoy at HBO Max. lists all the streaming platform’s releases this week, all properly linked. So your only job is to choose what to watch and hit play. Take a good look and have fun!
All releases of the week on HBO Max
200015/112000
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?: Season 1
B Positive: Season 1 Total Kids Drama: Season 1
Shameless : Seasons 1 to
Craftopia: Season 2
Stargirl: New episode , Season 2
Doom Patrol: New Episode, Season 3
Ben 11: Alien Extinction
200015/ Beartown: Season 1 Talking Tom and Friends: Seasons 4 and 5
The Young Titans in Action: New Episodes, Season 6 Malignant
The Show of Scooby-Doo: Season 1
Green Lantern: The Animated Series: Season 1
Unikitty!: Season 2
Young Justice: Season 3
Robot Chicken: Season 13
17/102000 Young Justice: Season 4
Black Jesus: Season 3 17/11 Norman Picklestripes: Season 1 Succession: Season 3 The Scooby-Doo Show: Season 2
My Home, My Destination: Season 2
Numberblocks: Seasons 3 and 4
The American Guest: New episode, Season 1
17/11 Axios: New episode, Season 4
Dirty Harry On the Black List
13/11
30/11
