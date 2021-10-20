how-to-watch-picture-in-picture-videos-on-globoplay

Globoplay (Android | iOS | Web) has become, over time, the largest streaming service in Portuguese in the world. Grupo Globo’s platform has several on-demand content, such as movies, series and soap operas (national and international), as well as live channels.

At 10 best Globoplay series

How to activate GloboPlay on Smart TV

How to see Globoplay’s soap opera catalog

Added to this, the mobile platform natively offers a feature called “Picture-in-picture ” (PiP), with which it is possible to watch the contents in a floating window, while carrying out other activities. If you want to use this same feature on your PC, you must install an extension on Google Chrome.

How to see connected devices on Globoplay

How to watch TV Globo online through Globoplay

Regardless of which option you choose, be aware that watching Picture-in-Picture videos on Globoplay is something that can be done extremely quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to watch videos in Picture-in-Picture on Globoplay on mobile

Step 1

: if you are a subscriber of one of Globoplay’s plans, access the platform and click on one of the on-demand or live content.

Access the app from Globoplay and find content to watch (Screenshot: Felipe Freitas)

Step 2: then tap “Watch”.

With the content page open, tap “Watch” (Screenshot: Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: with the player open, v Go to your phone’s home screen.

With the player open, go back to the home screen from your cell phone (Screenshot: Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: Note that the floating window (Picture-in-Picture) has been opened. Through it, you can pause or close the content, and it is also possible to return to full screen mode.

Note that Picture-in-Picture mode has been activated and you can perform other tasks (Screenshot: Felipe Freitas) If this method does not activate the floating window, it may be that your cell phone has the feature disabled. To enable it on Android, go to the “Settings” tab, tap “Apps & notifications” and click “See all apps”. Locate Globoplay, open it, click on “Advanced”, go to the “Picture-in-picture” tab and enable the function. Access Globoplay settings on Android and enable Picture-in-Picture mode (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) If using an iPhone, go to the “Settings” tab, tap “General” , click on “PIP” and, on the next tab, enable the option “Start PIP automatically”. Access the iOS PIP settings and enable the function (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten) How to watch Picture-in-Picture videos on Globoplay on PC Step 1: access the Picture-in-Picture extension page Extension (by Google) in the Chrome Web Store, click on “Use in Chrome” and in the opened window then, in “Add Extension”. Download the Picture-in-extension Picture for Google Chrome (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2: access some Globoplay content and click on the extension icon in the top menu of browser. Access a Globoplay content to watch and click on the icon of the extension in the top menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3: Note that the video player will open in a floating window. Now you can do other things on the PC while watching the content. Note that the floating window has been opened, so use the PC normally (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : through the window, you can pause and close the player, or return to full screen mode. Hover your mouse over the window to pause the content or return to full screen mode (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now watch Globoplay content using the Picture-in-Picture feature.