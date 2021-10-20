Review Amazon Echo Show 10 | Alexa who follows your movements

Com , 1 inch, the Echo Show 13 has a resolution of 2021 x 1080 pixels. The approximate density is 50 ppp (pixels per inch), which may not be good for small distances, like you would use a cell phone or even a notebook, but is sufficient for medium to long distances, like a television small.

The main advantage of a screen assistant is to execute commands no need to speak, just browsing the display. In addition, Echo Show also displays a considerable amount of information on the display, such as weather, agenda, news and trivia.

was developed. When the lights are off, the screen is pretty dark, too. And you can erase it with a simple command like “Alexa, erase the screen” so as not to bother watching television, for example.

But the idea of ​​the device is not to use it very close, but at a medium distance, between the proximity of a cell phone and a large-screen television. In this case, you won’t notice the pixels, so you get a very good preview. For the main purpose, which is video calling, it’s a very good size.

The display has 000, 1 inch and uses HD resolution, with the same amount of pixels as the Echo Show 8. That is, the density is a little lower and, yes, you can notice some points when you are very close to the screen.

The device’s screen is rotated to follow you in the environment (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The display has 000, 1 inch and uses HD resolution, with the same amount of pixels as the Echo Show 8. That is, the density is a little lower and, yes, you can notice some points when you are very close to the screen. But the idea of ​​the device is not to use it very close, but at a medium distance, between the proximity of a cell phone and a large-screen television. In this case, you won’t notice the pixels, so you get a very good preview. For the main purpose, which is video calling, it’s a very good size. As for the brightness, it’s enough for indoor use for which Echo Show was developed. When the lights are off, the screen is pretty dark, too. And you can erase it with a simple command like “Alexa, erase the screen” so as not to bother watching television, for example. The main advantage of a screen assistant is to execute commands no need to speak, just browsing the display. In addition, Echo Show also displays a considerable amount of information on the display, such as weather, agenda, news and trivia. Com , 1 inch, the Echo Show 13 has a resolution of 2021 x 1080 pixels. The approximate density is 50 ppp (pixels per inch), which may not be good for small distances, like you would use a cell phone or even a notebook, but is sufficient for medium to long distances, like a television small. Sound system

Weighing about 2.5 kg, the product is even light, considering its approximate dimensions of mm x mm x 172 mm. The finishing material, with fabric, aluminum and plastic, suggests high durability. However, a long period of testing would be needed to ensure that the rotation mechanism actually lasts for many years without giving problems.

The back of the screen is entirely smooth, and there are buttons only on the top. There are three controls: turn on or off microphone and camera; turn down the volume or turn up the audio. Right above the camera is a switch to physically cover the sensor. This is Amazon’s way of saying it respects your privacy, as you simply lock the lens to avoid video monitoring — but in this case, auto-rotate is turned off as there is no other motion sensor.

Despite the rotation limit, there are no blind spots on the device. The camera’s field of view is wide enough to ensure you’re always in the frame, even if you need to swivel the other way. The limit is on the output of the power cable, which is plugged into the bottom of the fixed part of the device.

The display can rotate up to 80 degrees, leaving little room for a ‘blind spot’ when accompanying you in the environment. When the Echo Show reaches the limit of rotation, it rotates to the other side, ensuring that your face is always framed. In addition to automatic rotation, the screen can also be forced to either side. In this case, the mechanism is turned off to prevent damage to the device, returning to work seconds after you release it.

The base of the Echo Show 10 is a cylinder very similar to the Echo Studio, but slightly smaller in size. This part is mostly covered with a post-consumer recycled fabric, except for a recycled cast aluminum arch on the upper edges, where the display support comes out. In short, the device is a tablet of , 1 inch attached to a speaker.

We can say that the Echo Show is a fusion of Echo Show and Echo Studio, as it is a big speaker with a hanging screen. But the interesting thing is that the display can move at an angle of almost 230 degrees, following you wherever you move. For this, the device uses a camera 000 MP, which also works to capture your image for video calls.

I tested the Echo Show 12 for a few days and tell my experience in the next few paragraphs. I hope that, with this analysis, you can understand if this is a product that can really add something to your day-to-day or not, understanding the proposal and the limits of the device. In addition, of course, to better explaining all the advantages of having a smart display in your home.

The product looks exactly like a smaller scale Echo Studio with a screen of , 1 inch and is officially on sale in Brazil. With it, you can cook without losing sight of the recipe, chat with friends and family without leaving the frame and, of course, you also have all the controls for the smart home and a virtual assistant to organize your schedule and update on the weather and main events. news of the day.

What would you think of a fusion of Echo Studio with an Echo Show 5 in a single device with good audio system and screen to give more control options besides your voice? Amazon not only offers this with the Echo Show 10, as well as delivering an auto-rotating screen that can follow you as you interact with the device.

Microphone and camera can be turned off with one button (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Unlike the smaller Echo Show, the model with inches has a more complete sound system, with 2 tweeters of 5W per channel and woofers 30W. A power far superior to Echo Show 8 (2021), which I tested just before this larger model, and the advantage in audio quality is remarkable. You can already see in Alexa’s return as the sound of Echo Show it’s good. The assistant’s voice is clean and clear, audible from anywhere in the room. The sound does not distort at high volumes, and the power is enough to hear well at mid-range around 45% of the volume. I didn’t feel the need to go much further than that even in a first-floor apartment on a busy street. For those who want to listen to music, the standard gives a boost to the mids and trebles. There is the possibility to adjust with a native equalizer to boost the bass, depending on your taste. The Echo Show have 45 Watts of total audio power, which splits into two 1-inch 5W tweeters per channel, and a 3-inch woofer and 13 W. The device also has microphones with good quality audio pickup and noise reduction, which ensures clean sound for your video calls. ““The audio of the Echo Show 10 it’s a little better than the Echo speaker and slightly inferior to the Echo Studio. And much sharper and clearer than the other Echo Show.”.” Configuration and performance

Tutorial helps you understand Alexa’s voice commands ( Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Just like Echo Show 8 of 1980, the model of 000 inches and auto rotation also has an eight-core MT processor8163, from MediaTek. The difference is that Amazon announces the presence of a second processing component exclusive to artificial intelligence, the AZ1 Neural Edge, which is a solution of its own.

I noticed a slight difference in speed from the Echo Show 000 compared to the smaller model. Fluidity is better, and even response time to commands is a little better. Of course, if you don’t activate Alexa for a long time, it may take a little longer to activate, but that’s normal on any device of the type with the technology we have today. It is also interesting to restart the device at least once a week to avoid choking and it takes a long time to perform simple actions.

The Echo Show works independently, but it’s good to have Alexa’s app on a cell phone or tablet to install skills and simplify the process of pairing other smart devices in the house.

There are suggestions of what to ask Alexa and how to use the device with voice commands. Every day the device displays a new command to help the user understand the possibilities of the virtual assistant.

Connectivity

Echo SHow has a single physical connector, which is the power cable (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The Echo Show 15 connects to your home’s WiFi , supporting 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. The difference is that, while the former has greater range and stability, the latter has more speed. Just select which of the two networks you prefer to keep the device, enter the password using the virtual keyboard on the screen itself and that’s it.

In addition to Wi-Fi, the device can also connect via Bluetooth. This connection allows the use of external audio devices such as speakers and headphones. It is the only option for this, as there is no physical connector other than the power cord. You can create a more powerful audio system with extra speakers.

Camera

Just like the 3rd generation Echo Show 8, the mo delo with screen 12 inches with auto rotation also features a camera with an expanded field of view of MP. This ensures good clear, crisp image quality in your video calls, and makes framing easier: in addition to tracking your movement, the camera can also zoom in or out to keep your face always in focus.

It is also possible to use the Echo Show 04 to monitor your home when you are away, or even in another environment. In this case, remember to open the lens and activate the camera to be able to make the remote connection through the app on your phone.

It’s good to keep in mind that the camera is nothing other than that world. Considering that the device will be placed indoors, there will be some noise in the image, mainly because the lighting is not ideal. The point is that it’s affordable, but depending on your usage, it doesn’t justify the upgrade because of that.

Oh yes, and it’s not possible to take pictures with this device. Even if you do the command “Alexa, take a picture”, she will only reply that “It is not possible to capture pictures yet”.

Usage experience

You can use Echo Show to listen to music or watch videos (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The big advantage of an Echo device with a screen for the speakers is precisely the interaction through the display, instead of relying solely on voice commands. With the Echo Show , you can control smart home devices by turning on Alexa or simply navigating the screen to turn a device on or off, in addition to changing the intensity the brightness of lights or the volume of speakers.

And it goes beyond, of course. In addition to tracking the weather, news, trivia and more, the device can also play videos. Amazon Prime Video is available, as you’d expect, but there’s also an app for Netflix and you can also browse YouTube via the Silk native browser. And you can watch it as you move around the house, as the device follows in your footsteps — when the camera is uncovered and enabled, of course.

Speaking of which, Amazon gives you the option not just to cover the camera, as well as deactivating it next to the microphone, using the button at the top of the screen. But then the Echo Show will not be able to follow you around the environment, nor will you be able to access the camera to monitor your home when you are out. And then you trust that the company will not collect images without your consent to leave the lens unlocked and activated, as there is no notification LED when it takes photos or videos.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The biggest problem, possibly, is the absence of WhatsApp, even in your web version. The application is the most used means of communication in Brazil for virtually any type of contact, and is also widely used in video calls. The Echo Show 000 does not access WhatsApp Web even through the built-in browser, therefore, it is limited to calls with other people who have an Amazon device with a screen or Alexa on your cell phone.

By the way, you can select the Amazon device as your second monitor, via the Wi-Fi network. In other words, the Echo Show is, in fact, a second screen for you to browse the internet while watching television, or even follow some event while working on the computer.

But the big doubt about the device is its durability. Amazon’s products have a good reputation in this regard, and they last more than three years of use without any problems. Unfortunately, however, the main factor that could reduce Echo Show’s longevity 15 is precisely its biggest differential: the automatic rotation mechanism. The system makes a good impression and seems to hold up quite a bit as long as you don’t keep pushing it. And so far, with about a year on the market, there are not many reports of defects in the product.

Direct competitors

There are no intelligent displays for sale officially in Brazil besides the Echo Show line, from Amazon. But even globally, there is no real competitor to the Echo Show 10, as there are no other products with automatic rotation that follow the user around the house. There are already several projects and even some commercial products of robots and the like, but it is not the case to talk about them here, because the price range is already much higher.

Therefore, the alternatives are between choosing another Amazon model, with integrated Alexa; or speakers with Google Assistant; maybe even import a product with or without a screen, and there are models from different brands, including the Apple Home Pod.

From Amazon, you have several more affordable options. With screen, Echo Show 5 costs about R$ 600, while Show 8 is in R$ 900, the second generation, or R$1., the third. The Echo Show 12 arrived in Brazil recently, with a bigger screen, but without the rotation, and the same value as the Show : BRL 1.750.

You can also find with several importers the Google Home Hub, Gigante das Buscas version with a 7-inch screen. The price is a little better than Echo Show 5, being a little below R$ 900. The problem is the usual one when we talk about imported products: warranty limited to just 3 months, the minimum required by Brazilian law. Amazon even offers 000 months on your Echo devices — and still allows you to test for 35 days, returning the money if you don’t like it.

Conclusion

Echo Show 12 is a unique device on the market (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

A union of two worlds, the Echo Show 10 is the most interesting product of the Echo line available in Brazil. And it has a bigger screen than the Show 8, which makes it the company’s best smart display option. The audio quality, however, is a little lower than Studio, while it is a little superior to Amazon Echo in this sense. little more than simply an Echo Show with automatic screen rotation. It is very interesting precisely because of this function, but it goes a little further by offering more than Show 8 and Echo in terms of screen and audio, respectively.

And the product that is practically a “two in one” costs more than the two “brothers” put together. But its base price on Amazon itself, however, is R$1.750. Thus, it might be more advantageous to take an Amazon Echo Show 8 and an Echo home, as you would have two devices to put in two different environments for the final price of R$1.900 (BRL 1. for the first and R$ 900 for the second). But there’s no automatic screen rotation, of course.

And then it’s up to you what to do. If you want a nice smart display that follows you around the environment, you can take the Echo Show 10 without fear of being happy — as long as it fits in your budget, it is clear. Otherwise, it can pay off a lot to have Alexa present in two environments with different devices at a slightly lower price than the swiveling screen model.

Liked the Amazon Echo Show or any other device on the line? Take a look at the offers we have separated for you:

Amazon Echo Show 12 on offer

Amazon Echo Show 8 in offer

Amazon Echo on offer

Or follow Canaltech Offers to buy electronic products always at the best price.