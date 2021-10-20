Review Amazon Echo Show 10 | Alexa who follows your movements

Microphone and camera can be turned off with one button (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Unlike the smaller Echo Show, the model with inches has a more complete sound system, with 2 tweeters of 5W per channel and woofers 30W. A power far superior to Echo Show 8 (2021), which I tested just before this larger model, and the advantage in audio quality is remarkable.
You can already see in Alexa’s return as the sound of Echo Show it’s good. The assistant’s voice is clean and clear, audible from anywhere in the room. The sound does not distort at high volumes, and the power is enough to hear well at mid-range around 45% of the volume. I didn’t feel the need to go much further than that even in a first-floor apartment on a busy street.
For those who want to listen to music, the standard gives a boost to the mids and trebles. There is the possibility to adjust with a native equalizer to boost the bass, depending on your taste.
The Echo Show have 45 Watts of total audio power, which splits into two 1-inch 5W tweeters per channel, and a 3-inch woofer and 13 W. The device also has microphones with good quality audio pickup and noise reduction, which ensures clean sound for your video calls.
““The audio of the Echo Show 10 it’s a little better than the Echo speaker and slightly inferior to the Echo Studio. And much sharper and clearer than the other Echo Show.”.”
Configuration and performance
Just like Echo Show 8 of 1980, the model of 000 inches and auto rotation also has an eight-core MT processor8163, from MediaTek. The difference is that Amazon announces the presence of a second processing component exclusive to artificial intelligence, the AZ1 Neural Edge, which is a solution of its own.
I noticed a slight difference in speed from the Echo Show 000 compared to the smaller model. Fluidity is better, and even response time to commands is a little better. Of course, if you don’t activate Alexa for a long time, it may take a little longer to activate, but that’s normal on any device of the type with the technology we have today. It is also interesting to restart the device at least once a week to avoid choking and it takes a long time to perform simple actions.
The Echo Show works independently, but it’s good to have Alexa’s app on a cell phone or tablet to install skills and simplify the process of pairing other smart devices in the house.
There are suggestions of what to ask Alexa and how to use the device with voice commands. Every day the device displays a new command to help the user understand the possibilities of the virtual assistant.
Connectivity
The Echo Show 15 connects to your home’s WiFi , supporting 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. The difference is that, while the former has greater range and stability, the latter has more speed. Just select which of the two networks you prefer to keep the device, enter the password using the virtual keyboard on the screen itself and that’s it.
In addition to Wi-Fi, the device can also connect via Bluetooth. This connection allows the use of external audio devices such as speakers and headphones. It is the only option for this, as there is no physical connector other than the power cord. You can create a more powerful audio system with extra speakers.
Camera
Just like the 3rd generation Echo Show 8, the mo delo with screen 12 inches with auto rotation also features a camera with an expanded field of view of MP. This ensures good clear, crisp image quality in your video calls, and makes framing easier: in addition to tracking your movement, the camera can also zoom in or out to keep your face always in focus.
It is also possible to use the Echo Show 04 to monitor your home when you are away, or even in another environment. In this case, remember to open the lens and activate the camera to be able to make the remote connection through the app on your phone.
It’s good to keep in mind that the camera is nothing other than that world. Considering that the device will be placed indoors, there will be some noise in the image, mainly because the lighting is not ideal. The point is that it’s affordable, but depending on your usage, it doesn’t justify the upgrade because of that.
Oh yes, and it’s not possible to take pictures with this device. Even if you do the command “Alexa, take a picture”, she will only reply that “It is not possible to capture pictures yet”.
Usage experience
The big advantage of an Echo device with a screen for the speakers is precisely the interaction through the display, instead of relying solely on voice commands. With the Echo Show , you can control smart home devices by turning on Alexa or simply navigating the screen to turn a device on or off, in addition to changing the intensity the brightness of lights or the volume of speakers.
And it goes beyond, of course. In addition to tracking the weather, news, trivia and more, the device can also play videos. Amazon Prime Video is available, as you’d expect, but there’s also an app for Netflix and you can also browse YouTube via the Silk native browser. And you can watch it as you move around the house, as the device follows in your footsteps — when the camera is uncovered and enabled, of course.
Speaking of which, Amazon gives you the option not just to cover the camera, as well as deactivating it next to the microphone, using the button at the top of the screen. But then the Echo Show will not be able to follow you around the environment, nor will you be able to access the camera to monitor your home when you are out. And then you trust that the company will not collect images without your consent to leave the lens unlocked and activated, as there is no notification LED when it takes photos or videos.
The biggest problem, possibly, is the absence of WhatsApp, even in your web version. The application is the most used means of communication in Brazil for virtually any type of contact, and is also widely used in video calls. The Echo Show 000 does not access WhatsApp Web even through the built-in browser, therefore, it is limited to calls with other people who have an Amazon device with a screen or Alexa on your cell phone.
By the way, you can select the Amazon device as your second monitor, via the Wi-Fi network. In other words, the Echo Show is, in fact, a second screen for you to browse the internet while watching television, or even follow some event while working on the computer.
But the big doubt about the device is its durability. Amazon’s products have a good reputation in this regard, and they last more than three years of use without any problems. Unfortunately, however, the main factor that could reduce Echo Show’s longevity 15 is precisely its biggest differential: the automatic rotation mechanism. The system makes a good impression and seems to hold up quite a bit as long as you don’t keep pushing it. And so far, with about a year on the market, there are not many reports of defects in the product.
Direct competitors
There are no intelligent displays for sale officially in Brazil besides the Echo Show line, from Amazon. But even globally, there is no real competitor to the Echo Show 10, as there are no other products with automatic rotation that follow the user around the house. There are already several projects and even some commercial products of robots and the like, but it is not the case to talk about them here, because the price range is already much higher.
Therefore, the alternatives are between choosing another Amazon model, with integrated Alexa; or speakers with Google Assistant; maybe even import a product with or without a screen, and there are models from different brands, including the Apple Home Pod.
From Amazon, you have several more affordable options. With screen, Echo Show 5 costs about R$ 600, while Show 8 is in R$ 900, the second generation, or R$1., the third. The Echo Show 12 arrived in Brazil recently, with a bigger screen, but without the rotation, and the same value as the Show : BRL 1.750.
You can also find with several importers the Google Home Hub, Gigante das Buscas version with a 7-inch screen. The price is a little better than Echo Show 5, being a little below R$ 900. The problem is the usual one when we talk about imported products: warranty limited to just 3 months, the minimum required by Brazilian law. Amazon even offers 000 months on your Echo devices — and still allows you to test for 35 days, returning the money if you don’t like it.
Conclusion
A union of two worlds, the Echo Show 10 is the most interesting product of the Echo line available in Brazil. And it has a bigger screen than the Show 8, which makes it the company’s best smart display option. The audio quality, however, is a little lower than Studio, while it is a little superior to Amazon Echo in this sense. little more than simply an Echo Show with automatic screen rotation. It is very interesting precisely because of this function, but it goes a little further by offering more than Show 8 and Echo in terms of screen and audio, respectively.
And the product that is practically a “two in one” costs more than the two “brothers” put together. But its base price on Amazon itself, however, is R$1.750. Thus, it might be more advantageous to take an Amazon Echo Show 8 and an Echo home, as you would have two devices to put in two different environments for the final price of R$1.900 (BRL 1. for the first and R$ 900 for the second). But there’s no automatic screen rotation, of course.
And then it’s up to you what to do. If you want a nice smart display that follows you around the environment, you can take the Echo Show 10 without fear of being happy — as long as it fits in your budget, it is clear. Otherwise, it can pay off a lot to have Alexa present in two environments with different devices at a slightly lower price than the swiveling screen model.
