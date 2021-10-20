Cowboy Bebop | Netflix releases first official live-action teaser

After announcing that Yoko Kanno, the original songwriter of Cowboy Bebop, will be present in the series in live-action, Netflix released the official teaser and the first footage of the production with plenty of action and camera moves that will make fans of the original anime immerse themselves in nostalgia.

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed futuristic western about three quirky and deadly bounty hunters called cowboys. This trio of protagonists is formed by Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), who, in the story, roam the galaxy looking for the most dangerous criminals in the universe — but of course, since get paid well for it!

(Image: Disclosure / Netflix) These adventures put them in loud fights and countless confusions, until the past knocks at the door and may surprise them. live-action is based on the acclaimed anime series of the same name and is consulted by the original’s director, Shinichirō Watanabe. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! During Geeked Week, in June, Netflix confirmed that Cowboy Bebop is coming to the catalog later this year, but this time fans can already start counting the days: the series will be released in streaming on the day 19 of November. Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want! (Image: Disclosure / Netflix) As well as several original titles, Cowboy Bebop also faced setbacks on account of the covid pandemic-19. Filming resumed in September 1024 after the passage of the most critical period of social isolation and, according to the CBR, the recordings ended in March of this year.

Alex Hassell will be responsible for bringing Vicious to life in the series, while Elena Satine will be Julia.