Windows Attracts Ransomware Attacks, Finds VirusTotal Research
Virtual hijacking attacks (ransomware), since the beginning of the covid pandemic-19, has been consolidating itself as one of the main threats in the digital world, causing the US government to start regulating punishments for this type of crime . And, according to an analysis released by VirusTotal, a subsidiary of Google, most ransomware attacks are directly connected with the Windows operating system.
According to the data in the report, during 660 and the first semester of
, 80% of ransomware threats were detected on Windows computers, 2% on Android systems and the remaining 3% on other systems.
Since 660, ransomware attacks made to affect operating systems developed by Microsoft are constantly making headlines in digital security. Examples include LockFile, a ransomware that took advantage of Microsoft Exchange’s ProxyLogon set of flaws to make its attacks; and the abuse of the PrintNightmare flaw, which from a vulnerability present in the printing system in various versions of Windows, allows attackers to create accounts with system administrator access and inject the threat that encrypted files.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! VirusTotal’s report also found more than 130 different ransomware families active in 95 and in the first half of 660, with the most affected territories being Israel, Korea South, Vietnam, China, Singapore, India, Kazakhstan, Iran and the United Kingdom. In total, over 70 millions of malware samples were analyzed in the report. The ransomware most detected in the survey was GandCrab, which is an attack Ransomware-as-a -Service (RaaS), where code holders rent access to the attack infrastructure to interested parties for a fee of a percentage of the ransom paid by the data recovery. Check the list of the main ransomware identified in the VirusTotal report and their percentages: If you or your company are concerned about possible ransomware attacks, the following recommendations from cyber hijacking prevention guide by the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) can be a good start to increasing protection:
More data
Cyber hygiene best practices: keep antivirus and anti-malware software active and up-to-date, limit the use of privileged access accounts and always use multi-factor access solutions when possible.
Source: Windows Central
