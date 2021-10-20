Meteor explosion is recorded by satellite on the border between RS and Uruguay

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
During this Wednesday morning (), a fireball exploded in the sky of cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Uruguay , near the border between the two countries, and everything was recorded by a satellite instrument. According to information from the Uruguayan meteorological service, residents of the Rio Grande do Sul city of Cerro Largo reported earthquakes, while residents of Vichadero, Uruguay, said they had heard the sound of an explosion. For the time being, there is no information about the dimensions of the object that entered the atmosphere.

  • Bolide is seen during the day and causes a big bang in the UK; check it out!
  • Glossy fireball crosses the daytime sky of Bahia and draws attention with a loud bang
  • Meteor with greenish glow is seen in four northeastern states

    • Meteors are objects that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and are burned as they travel. . It may also happen that some fragment of space rock manages to pass through the atmosphere, glowing brightly and causing a bang — these, yes, are the fireballs, which usually explode before reaching the ground. Data from the Geostationary Lightning Mapper instrument, from the GOES satellite, identified an object in the Earth’s atmosphere.

    Since the rock explosion was bright enough to be captured by the instrument and produced a sound, it is possible that it had dimensions Relatively large — fireballs generally glow brighter than “fireball” meteors, and can make noises loud enough to make the earth shake. As they break during displacement, they hardly do any damage.

    This break depends on some factors, such as speed, dimension and composition of the rock in question, which may not even be able to enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Furthermore, when they explode, the fireballs can glow as bright or even brighter than Venus, the planet considered the second brightest object in the night sky — the first is the Moon. as it happened this time.

    Source: MetSul

