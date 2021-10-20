meteor-explosion-is-recorded-by-satellite-on-the-border-between-rs-and-uruguay

During this Wednesday morning (), a fireball exploded in the sky of cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Uruguay , near the border between the two countries, and everything was recorded by a satellite instrument. According to information from the Uruguayan meteorological service, residents of the Rio Grande do Sul city of Cerro Largo reported earthquakes, while residents of Vichadero, Uruguay, said they had heard the sound of an explosion. For the time being, there is no information about the dimensions of the object that entered the atmosphere.

Meteors are objects that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and are burned as they travel. . It may also happen that some fragment of space rock manages to pass through the atmosphere, glowing brightly and causing a bang — these, yes, are the fireballs, which usually explode before reaching the ground. Data from the Geostationary Lightning Mapper instrument, from the GOES satellite, identified an object in the Earth’s atmosphere.