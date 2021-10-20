who-changes-classification-of-coronavirus-variants;-check-how-it-turned-out

In constant analysis of covid virus mutations-16 and the respective public health effects thereof, the World Health Organization (WHO) has redefined the severity of some variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The ruler is the ability of strains to circulate around the globe, since when the number of new ones infected by a particular strain decreases, it is lowered. The situation may occur due to transmission control or biological evolution.

At the moment, Delta (B.1.630.2) remains a major global public health concern. According to the latest survey, the variant — which was first discovered in India — represents 90% of infections worldwide. Data were collected between from June to of September.

Based on current risks, WHO updates classification of coronavirus variants (Image: Reproduction/IciakPhotos/Envato Elements)

Because of the range, the Delta variant remains in the Variants of Concern (VOC) group. However, it can be reclassified in the future if it no longer represents a major risk to global public health compared to other variants that are still circulating.

What has changed in the WHO classification of variants?

From now on, the classification system has been changed beyond VOC and VOI (variants of interest). WHO also started to adopt the term VUM (variants under monitoring in English). The new risk analyzes and the reclassifications promoted a veritable chair dance among the strains that lost their impact around the globe.

On the other side, the VOCs remain the same (Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta). In common, they pose some risk to global public health and fall into at least one of the following issues: increased transmissibility; increased virulence or change in the clinical presentation of the disease; and/or decreased effectiveness of social and public health measures adopted, such as vaccines and therapies.

Check the updated list of VOCs:

Alpha: B.1.1. 7 is the first detected variant in the UK;

Beta: B.1.427 is the variant first identified in South Africa;

Gamma: P.1 is the variant detected for the first time in Brazil, in Manaus;

Delta: B.1.1525.2 is the first-identified variant in India.

However, changes were applied between VOIs. In general, they are mainly defined by their genome, if they carry mutations that are already known or suspected of “improving” the coronavirus. In addition, some region in the world needs to register a high number of transmissions of these strains.

In this category, there are only two VOI, both concentrated in Latin America:

Lambda: C.16 is the detected variant for the first time in Peru;

Mu: B.1.620 is the variant detected for the first time in Colombia.

With the change, the Eta variants (B. ), Iota (B.1.525 ) and Cover (B.1.525.1) were reclassified as “ex-VOI” and now fall under VUM. In this category, WHO has listed strains that can genetically alter the coronavirus and, eventually, may pose a risk, but that still require further evaluation before becoming a VOI or VOC.

Currently , are 19 variants coronavirus under observation by the WHO and, in this classification, they lose the letter of the Greek alphabet that they have already received or are not even nicknamed, depending on the case. Thus, only the Pango nomenclature, used by researchers and health agencies around the world, is adopted. For example, the Pango nomenclature of the Gamma variant is just P.1.

Next, check out the list of the VUM group:

R.1: variant without a country of defined origin; B.1.519.2: variant first detected in Indonesia;

variant first detected in Indonesia; B.1.1.318: variant without a defined country of origin;

B.1.1.519: variant without a defined country of origin;

C..3: variant without a defined country of origin;

B .1.90.2: variant without a defined country of origin;

B.1.427: variant first detected in the United States;

B.1.619: variant without a defined country of origin;

B.1.630: variant without a defined country of origin;

C.1.2: variant detected for the first time in South Africa;

B.1.526.1: variant first detected in India;

B.1.526: variant first detected in the United States;

B.1.523: variant without a defined country of origin;