WHO changes classification of coronavirus variants; check how it turned out
In constant analysis of covid virus mutations-16 and the respective public health effects thereof, the World Health Organization (WHO) has redefined the severity of some variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The ruler is the ability of strains to circulate around the globe, since when the number of new ones infected by a particular strain decreases, it is lowered. The situation may occur due to transmission control or biological evolution.
At the moment, Delta (B.1.630.2) remains a major global public health concern. According to the latest survey, the variant — which was first discovered in India — represents 90% of infections worldwide. Data were collected between from June to of September.