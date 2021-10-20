The best New World builds
New World offers the possibility of putting players to fight using the most varied weapons and styles. You can choose your arsenal and skills to fulfill Expeditions, in addition to carrying out game missions or destroying rival factions in PvP (player against player).
- New World | Tips for starting the game
- Review: New World | Survive to improve
- New World: Players would be banning opponents to win wars
Taking into account the vast amount of options and specializations, we’ve separated below some of the best builds we found in New World, so that you can try them out and find the one that best suits your playing style.
Spear and Bow
Skill Tree: