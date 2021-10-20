The best New World builds

New World offers the possibility of putting players to fight using the most varied weapons and styles. You can choose your arsenal and skills to fulfill Expeditions, in addition to carrying out game missions or destroying rival factions in PvP (player against player).

Taking into account the vast amount of options and specializations, we’ve separated below some of the best builds we found in New World, so that you can try them out and find the one that best suits your playing style.

Spear and Bow

Skill Tree:

Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech
Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes/Canaltech
Attributes:

    Strength: 5

  • Dexterity: 136
  • Intelligence: 5

  • Focus: 5

    Constitution: 86

    This build is mainly focused on the PVP, but players who follow this composition of skills will be able to turn very well against enemies on the map, having good options for long and short range combat. You should use your strikes to deal a fair amount of damage, and you’ll also have a close-up ability using Jump and Kick.

    The idea of ​​the build is to surprise enemies using the options available, taking advantage of dexterity and constitution to attack your enemies with speed and still manage to hold a lot of damage.

    Active Skills:

  • Spear:
      Pierce, Crawl and Jump and Kick

    • Bow:
        Poisonous Shot, Penetrating Shot and Evasive Shot

        Healer Support

      • Skill Tree:

      Image: Screen Capture /Igor Pontes/Canaltech

Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

Attributes:

  • Strength: 5

  • Skill: 5

  • Intelligence: 5

  • Focus: 195
  • Constitution: 5

    This build is focused on helping your friends and giving buffs (bonus benefits) for them during expeditions. You’ll be dedicated to keeping your allies alive, using your Life Stick skill kit and, if needed, your Ax will grant debuffs (attribute reduction) to enemies. All of this will help your team, without failing to apply damage to opponents when healing is not needed.

    The main part of this build is to invest all your points in Focus, which is the attribute that increases the power of the Life Rod and, consequently, its healing. Curved Light, which makes healing 15% more effective for 5 seconds after using a dodge, it will help the player a lot if he uses the Ax Social Distancing skill, that makes the character slink backwards. This way, it is easier for the player to trigger passive abilities.

    • Active Skills:

  • Life Stick:
      Sacred Ground, Orb of Protection, Luminous Sign

      Axe:

        Social Distancing, Ripping Throw, Infected Throw

        Double axes

    • Tree of Skills:

    • Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

    • Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes /Canaltech

    Attributes:

  • Strength: 86
  • Skill: 5

  • Intelligence: 5
  • Focus: 5
  • Constitution : 38

    The purpose of this build is to focus completely on the damage you can cause to the opponents. Much of her strength lies in attacking enemies from behind with a lot of damage. Sharp Edge and Critical Condition deal considerable damage for this, while Critical Gain will heal you every time you get a critical hit thanks to the Ax.

    The concept is that your character has enough strength and health to go out attacking enemies while applying a high level of damage. If you want to benefit from rolls and dodge forms, the build still recommends that you use light equipment, so you don’t get too heavy in battles and can’t use movement.

    Active Skills:

    • Axe:
        Reaping, Execution, Gravitational Epicenter

      • Axe: Berserk, Fierce Leap, Ripping Throw

        Tank to provoke

    • Skill Tree:

    Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

    Attributes:

    • Strength: 5
  • Skill: 5

  • Intelligence: 5
  • Focus: 5

  • Constitution: 195

    • This build is made for anyone who wants to be a respectable tank. She is focused on using shield abilities to taunt enemies on the map and hold damage for her comrades to attack. The Intimidating Blow move causes enemies to focus on the character who used the Shield Blow, giving allies a breather. Challenging Stance, on the other hand, helps to reduce the damage of enemies and, if you have a Carnelian gem equipped on your shield, it will taunt all enemies within 8 meters.

    The second part of this build is focused on Hammer of War. The weapon has abilities that can help you in group control, such as the Shockwave, which stuns enemies for 2 seconds. There are other moves and actions, such as Armor Rupture and Path of Destiny, which serve to hold enemies and help penetration of the opponent’s armor.

    As said, with this one combo you will be a “meat wall” so your guild mates and friends can deal damage while you control enemies, both in PVP and in raids.

    Active Skills:

    • Sword and Shield: Shield Strike, Shield Run and Stance Challenging
    • Warhammer: Armor Rupture, Shockwave and Path of Destiny

      • Fire and Ice Mage

    • Skill Tree:

    Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

    • Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech
    Attributes:

    • Strength: 5

    • Dexterity : 5
    • Intelligence: 195
    • Focus : 5
    • Constitution: 5

      • This build is focused on dealing as much magic damage as possible using the two main magic weapons from New World: the Ice Gauntlet and the Firestick. It’s a great match for Expeditions, so if you’re focused on going to the game’s dungeons with your friends, it might be right for you.

      Using the Gauntlet’s Ice Tower skill, you place a Sentry Gun on the ground that will fire blasts of ice at enemies. This power can be combined with your strikes with the Frost Tower so that it does a lot of damage. The Rod of Fire also offers a good amount of damage per second (DPS) and has a safe distance to attack enemies in a dungeon while you’re with your friends.

      Active Skills:

    • Ice Gauntlet: Ice Tower, Ice Stakes, Ice Storm
    • Fire Wand: Fireball, Flamethrower, Incinerate

    Carabiner and Lance

    Skill Tree:

    Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

    Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

    Attributes:

    • Strength: 6
    • Dexterity: 149

    • Intelligence: 5

    • Focus: 5

    • Constitution: 35

      • This build can be used mainly against unique enemies such as bosses. The idea is to deal a high level of damage while your tank companion is there holding the enemy down and preventing them from attacking the allies. The combination is made especially for those who use the Carabiner against enemies present on the game map, but who still want to keep the weapon in PVP. As it’s a strategy used in “one-to-one” situations that leave your character exposed, you have to know how to position yourself very well and buy time to get away using your spear skills.

      The energizing headshot can do a lot of damage to the enemy. If you add Power Shot and Increased Accuracy, your damage will be massive against single enemies. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you use this build only if you are in a group of friends, or if you know how to position yourself very well to hit enemies from afar in PVP.

      Active Skills:

    • Carabiner: Powerful Shot, Gunpowder Burn and Traps

    • Spear: Stick, Drill and Crawl

      These are some of the New World builds that we find most interesting at the moment. Remembering that, as the game offers many possibilities, it is possible to redo your attributes if you regret it, but be sure to choose wisely.

