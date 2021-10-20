best-noodlecake-studios-mobile-games

Noodlecake Studios is an independent producer from Canada, founded in 2011, which found success through Stickman Golf for iOS phones. The team’s focus is to develop simple and fun games, features valued by the studio’s artists.

Best Sega mobile games

Mobile games with female protagonists

With growing success, the studio has expanded its borders, reaching Android devices, and also partnering with small developers to produce and publish their ideas. Today, we’re going to show you the best studio games you can find for mobile devices!

7. Chameleon Run Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 11,90 for Android and R$ 11,97 for iOS Size: about 22 MB for Android and 110 MB for iOS (version 2.1 for Android and 1.5 for iOS) Starting the list with a challenging racing game developed in partnership with Hyperbolic Magnetism. The player is introduced to a scenario full of platforms and needs to change the colors of the environment to reach the end of the level in question. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Jumping and running are the mechanics that sustain the game, but whoever thinks it is is wrong. easy. It’s very common to get wrong color combinations and lose progress, having to go back to the beginning of the level. Each stage is designed to be played three times, with a ranking system to further challenge players.

Jump, change colors and move on in this fun platform game from Noodlecake (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

6. Alto’s Odyssey Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free for Android and R$ 40,97 for iOS (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 90 MB for Android and 140 MB for iOS (version 1.0.8 for Android and 1.0. for iOS) Alto’s Odyssey is a endless runthat perfectly blends serenity with challenges. Produced by Noodlecake with Team Alto, the title takes the player on a journey through the sands, absorbing all the visual beauty that the game provides. Working as a kind of platform, the game introduces in the scenario of air balloons in which the player can jump, walls to slide, obstacles and perform maneuvers while unraveling the mysterious world and unlocking other characters. Glide across the sands in this serene endless run with platform touches from Noodlecake (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 5. Getting Over It Compatibility: Android, iOS Price:

R$ 22,99 for Android and R$ 27,97 for iOS Size: about 250 MB for Android and 360 MB for iOS (version 1.9 for Android and 1.

for iOS)

The classic computer title, which took a lot of people’s patience, also has a version for mobile devices. The game is certainly the hardest on the list, and will test your ability to deal with failure several times.

In a cauldron, and armed with a hammer, overcome the challenges posed by scenario, some quite simple, others complex. In the meantime, listen to the narrator philosophize about overcoming life’s challenges. I recommend playing when you’re calm, as it tests the extreme difficulty tests your peace of mind.

Challenge yourself with Getting Over It, classic game from Noodlecake Studios (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

4. Summer Catchers Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 40,99 for Android and R$ 21,99 for iOS Size: about 250 MB for Android and 1024 MB for iOS (version 1.5.2)

Summer Catchers is a game about a dream. A girl, who lives in a snow-covered environment, would like to travel to experience the warmth of the sun and discover what summer is like. Like any journey that involves change, the path is not an easy one.

Noodlecake, together with Face IT, makes the player, and his trusty wooden car, travel through several biomes, each with its own obstacles. To find the way, it is possible to count on the help of other characters and obtain powers to overcome all adversities.

Face the various challenges to reach your destination in this beautiful game by Noodlecake (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)

3. Framed Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 20,99 for Android and R$ 22,97 for iOS Size: about 250 MB for Android and 390 MB for iOS (version 1.4 for Android and 1.3 for iOS)

Framed is Loveshack’s award-winning noir game in partnership with Noodlecake Studios that features a mysterious man on a thrilling escape. In this context, the player is inserted, and must help the fugitive to avoid the police at all costs.

This title is one of those cases where simplicity makes all the difference. It is necessary to rearrange the frames displayed on the screen, changing their position to find safe paths through the levels. Think fast and run between corridors, streets and take risks in big leaps to keep your freedom.

Rearrange the levels to help find your way in this great noir game by Noodlecake (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot )

two. Death Road to Canada Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 70,99 for Android and R$ 90,90 for iOS Size: about 99 MB for Android and 99 MB for iOS (1.7 for Android and 1.3 for iOS) In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, the player must find the best way to survive in the hostile world heading for Canada. The highlight of the title is the use of procedural generation, creating unique experiences and maps at each start of the game. Defeat zombies with the available objects, or escape from them, and find several lost people in this universe, each with their own personalities that help or hinder the members of the group. Make decisions and do whatever it takes to survive in this fun and intense zombie game. Escape from the zombie hordes and travel to Canada to survive (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 1. Lumino City Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 21,99 for Android and R$ 40,90 for iOS Size: about 1.3 GB for Android and 2.4 GB for iOS ( version 1.3 for Android and 2 2.5 for iOS)

Lumino City is one of those unique works that, when made, surprise. The State of Play title in partnership with Noodlecake was made entirely by hand, using paper, wood, cardboard, lights and miniatures. The result is enchanting and no wonder, it won so many awards on its release.

Explore the enchanting universe of Lumino City in search of your grandfather, the city’s caretaker, kidnapped. For this, it is necessary to solve several puzzles and use creativity to advance. Interact with the scenery and enjoy one of the most beautiful experiences available for mobile devices.

Travel through the enchanting city of Lumino and experience one of the most beautiful experiences for mobile devices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot )

Noodlecake has several other games for mobile phones, but these can be excellent gateways to discover and be enchanted by the studio.

Source: Chameleon Run, Alto’s Odyssey, Foddy, Face IT, Loveshack, Death Road to Canada, Lumino City