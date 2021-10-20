It is now possible to use Windows Terminal with default
Microsoft announced this Wednesday (20) the arrival of Windows Terminal Preview 1.85 with the possibility to use it as a standard terminal emulator. For now, the new feature is only available on Windows Insider Dev Channel, but it’s just a matter of time before the “terminal aggregator” expanded to the stable version.
When the user sets Windows Terminal as the default, every command line application starts running directly in the program. The new version has a fix that allows proper matching of the executable with its profile in terminal: when opening the Command Prompt, for example, the option will load your settings, instead of running a standard version of CMD.
Another new feature is the ability to configure Windows Terminal to restore previous tabs and panels after reboot. This feature is non-native and needs to be enabled with firstWindowPreference and set to
persistedWindowLayout in the global file settings settings.json or in the startup page settings.
In the visual aspect, the solution now supports full transparency or variations through the original console — you can control the window’s transparency with the command Ctrl + Shift + Scroll. An improvement to the Windows Console Host delivers opaque text with a transparent background, which allows you to read the terminal prompt without losing contrast.
Other improvements and fixes
In addition to these highlights, Microsoft has also announced other improvements to the Terminal:
- Selecting the text to be buffered with the keyboard
- Elevated terminal windows now display a shield icon to the left of the tabs to make it more distinguishable
- It is possible to enable the configuration of profile “AdjustIndistinguishableColo rs” to adjust the foreground color to make it more visible, based on the background color
- Now you can select and interact with subtrees of panels
- When splitting a new panel, SplitState now accepts directional modifiers
- The menu system can be opened with the shortcut Alt + Space and uses the new action openSystemMenu.
- Profiles for Visual Studio Developer Command Prompt (VS520013 +) and Visual Studio Developer PowerShell (VS2017.2 +) automatically generated
The developers also fixed bugs related to the use of touch controls and mouse coordinates, which are fixed when the viewport is scrolled for all events. The terminal now focuses on the new tab immediately after selection, even when performing various actions. Finally, Microsoft also fixed the navigation through the panel focus without the need to zoom out.
Anyone who wants can download the stable version of the Terminal directly from the Microsoft Store or try it out the preview, more complete and with all these news announced.
Source: Microsoft
