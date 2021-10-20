it-is-now-possible-to-use-windows-terminal-with-default

Microsoft announced this Wednesday (20) the arrival of Windows Terminal Preview 1.85 with the possibility to use it as a standard terminal emulator. For now, the new feature is only available on Windows Insider Dev Channel, but it’s just a matter of time before the “terminal aggregator” expanded to the stable version.

When the user sets Windows Terminal as the default, every command line application starts running directly in the program. The new version has a fix that allows proper matching of the executable with its profile in terminal: when opening the Command Prompt, for example, the option will load your settings, instead of running a standard version of CMD.

New Terminal version can be set as default (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Another new feature is the ability to configure Windows Terminal to restore previous tabs and panels after reboot. This feature is non-native and needs to be enabled with firstWindowPreference and set to

persistedWindowLayout in the global file settings settings.json or in the startup page settings.

In the visual aspect, the solution now supports full transparency or variations through the original console — you can control the window’s transparency with the command Ctrl + Shift + Scroll. An improvement to the Windows Console Host delivers opaque text with a transparent background, which allows you to read the terminal prompt without losing contrast.