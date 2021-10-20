Scientists discover how krills manage to guide themselves by light even with little sun
In the depths of the North Pole sea, where there is total darkness, lives a creature called Antarctic krill. Many animals synchronize their biological clocks with the sun’s daily rhythm, but krills need to adapt to what they have since, where they live, the sun never rises to the top of the horizon.
To try to find out how the dynamics of these creatures, which are like small shrimp, work, a team of researchers led by Jonathan Cohen, from the University of Delaware, conducted a scientific investigation. With this, scientists discovered that arctic krill are able to detect small changes in light intensity during winter days, creating a routine for their biological clocks.
The survey was carried out in the Svalbard archipelago, in the Arctic Ocean, by measuring the intensity of midday light during the winter months. The light came from an onshore light observatory as well as a marine research vessel, and the researchers also used underwater acoustic recordings to monitor the daily migrations of the krills.
The daily availability of light was only twice as much at noon as at midnight during winter, while in autumn and spring it is seven times greater. Even in the dim light, the krill exhibited a potent circadian rhythm, migrating to the surface to feed during the night and returning to the darkness of the depths during the midday twilight.
To arrive at these answers, the researchers had the help of a technique known as extracellular electroretinogram, which measured the visual sensitivity of krill in the laboratory. It was found, therefore, that the crustacean was more sensitive to light at night than during the day, synchronizing its biological clocks with small external light variations.
The study was published in the journal scientific PLOS Biology.
Source: Popular Science
