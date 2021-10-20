scientists-discover-how-krills-manage-to-guide-themselves-by-light-even-with-little-sun

In the depths of the North Pole sea, where there is total darkness, lives a creature called Antarctic krill. Many animals synchronize their biological clocks with the sun’s daily rhythm, but krills need to adapt to what they have since, where they live, the sun never rises to the top of the horizon.

To try to find out how the dynamics of these creatures, which are like small shrimp, work, a team of researchers led by Jonathan Cohen, from the University of Delaware, conducted a scientific investigation. With this, scientists discovered that arctic krill are able to detect small changes in light intensity during winter days, creating a routine for their biological clocks.

Svalbard, in the Arctic Ocean (Image: Reproduction/Einar Storsul/Pixabay

The survey was carried out in the Svalbard archipelago, in the Arctic Ocean, by measuring the intensity of midday light during the winter months. The light came from an onshore light observatory as well as a marine research vessel, and the researchers also used underwater acoustic recordings to monitor the daily migrations of the krills.

