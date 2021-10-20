gal-gadot-reveals-how-warner-bros-handled-joss-whedon-abuse

It all started with two very discreet comments from Gadot to the press at the time of the movie’s release. According to her, an experience in the studios “was not the best”, but had already been resolved when it happened. “I took it to the superiors,” he declared. In May, she complemented that memory, revealing to an Israeli news agency that Whedon had threatened her career. ” said if I did something, it would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it,” said the actress.

This time, Gal Gadot had a chat with Elle Magazine and was asked again about the matter. ” I was shaking trees as soon as this happened. And I must say the Warner Bros bosses took care of it,” the actress said. And if he says that to me, then obviously he says it to a lot of other people. I just did what I felt I should do. And he went to tell his superiors that it wasn’t cool”.

“Would he tell me that if I were a man? I do not know. We will never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked at the way he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done,” finished the actress.

(Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)

The disagreement between Gadot and Whedon would have started when the actress rejected a dialogue he had written for Diana Prince. During the situation, he would also have disrespected director Patty Jenkins, de Wonder Woman.

Earlier this year, Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, also revealed a problematic atmosphere on set. According to The Wrap, the actor witnessed “racist conversations being held and entertained on several occasions by former and current senior Warner Bros. executives Pictures” before the re-recording process of Justice League.