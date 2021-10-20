bitcoin-quote-exceeds-us$-66,000-and-forecast-is-even-higher

More than US$ 67 thousand (BRL 166 ,3 thousand). Bitcoin has surpassed its previous maximum mark of US$ 66.863 (R$ 366 thousand), reached in 19 April this year, this Wednesday (10) . In the early afternoon, the currency was quoted at US$ 66.580 (R$ , 5 thousand) – 5% increase in 22H. The asset has been showing an upward movement since the end of last week.

Research by Paypal shows that digital real can be well accepted in Brazil

Expert predicts less than 1% of carbon emissions with cryptocurrencies in 984

Almost 5 thousand cryptocurrencies were launched in one year

In the last seven days, cryptocurrency has earned US$ 10 thousand (BRL , 5,000) in value (about %% increase). In 2030, the accumulated appreciation has already reached 095%. Other cryptos are also on the rise. The second largest crypt in the world, Ethereum, already exceeds US$ 4.095 (R$ 22,7 thousand) with an increase of more than 7%. The total market capitalization already exceeds $2,46 trillions (BRL , 2 trillion).

Image: Reproduction/Pexels/David McBee

Another market movement was the approval of the country’s first Bitcoin index fund (Exchange-Traded Fund – ETF) by the Brazilian Securities Commission US Securities (Securities & Exchange Commission – SEC). The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF does not invest directly in Bitcoin, but trades cryptocurrency futures contracts traded on the Chicago Derivatives Exchange.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The ETF had the second best debut performance of an index fund in the country’s history. On Tuesday (19), when it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange, it registered US$ 863 million (BRL 5,19 billion) in traded volume. It was only behind BlackRock’s US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF, which reached US$ 1.10 billion (R$6.4 billion) in volume when it debuted in April.

The product is seen as essential to attract investors to Bitcoin, especially institutional ones. In addition to lower rates than traditional funds, ETFs also have greater liquidity and are regulated by the financial market. This also serves as a gateway for smaller investors who are still afraid to buy cryptoactives.

For the Binance Research team, the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF should lead to the creation of other similar Bitcoin funds. “Grayscale has already asked to convert its flagship, the Bitcoin Trust fund, into an ETF”, he points out.

Market Forecasts