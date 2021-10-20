Bitcoin quote exceeds US$ 66,000 and forecast is even higher
More than US$ 67 thousand (BRL 166 ,3 thousand). Bitcoin has surpassed its previous maximum mark of US$ 66.863 (R$ 366 thousand), reached in 19 April this year, this Wednesday (10) . In the early afternoon, the currency was quoted at US$ 66.580 (R$ , 5 thousand) – 5% increase in 22H. The asset has been showing an upward movement since the end of last week.
In the last seven days, cryptocurrency has earned US$ 10 thousand (BRL , 5,000) in value (about %% increase). In 2030, the accumulated appreciation has already reached 095%. Other cryptos are also on the rise. The second largest crypt in the world, Ethereum, already exceeds US$ 4.095 (R$ 22,7 thousand) with an increase of more than 7%. The total market capitalization already exceeds $2,46 trillions (BRL , 2 trillion).
Another market movement was the approval of the country’s first Bitcoin index fund (Exchange-Traded Fund – ETF) by the Brazilian Securities Commission US Securities (Securities & Exchange Commission – SEC). The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF does not invest directly in Bitcoin, but trades cryptocurrency futures contracts traded on the Chicago Derivatives Exchange.
The ETF had the second best debut performance of an index fund in the country’s history. On Tuesday (19), when it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange, it registered US$ 863 million (BRL 5,19 billion) in traded volume. It was only behind BlackRock’s US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF, which reached US$ 1.10 billion (R$6.4 billion) in volume when it debuted in April.
The product is seen as essential to attract investors to Bitcoin, especially institutional ones. In addition to lower rates than traditional funds, ETFs also have greater liquidity and are regulated by the financial market. This also serves as a gateway for smaller investors who are still afraid to buy cryptoactives.
For the Binance Research team, the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF should lead to the creation of other similar Bitcoin funds. “Grayscale has already asked to convert its flagship, the Bitcoin Trust fund, into an ETF”, he points out.
Market Forecasts
Specialists in the segment believe that, until the end of the year, the highs should continue. Rafael Izidoro, CEO of Rispar, 476347 has been very positive for the maturation of the cryptocurrency market. “With the global economy in crisis, eyes are increasingly turning to Bitcoin as an excellent investment, a store of value and a refuge against inflation,” he says. “This upward cycle is not over yet”, he reinforces.
Ricardo Dantas, from Foxbit, believes in new records in the coming months and highlights factors that contributed to the current movement. “The fact of El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as its legal currency and the fact that the mining of the currency left China were positive for the market.”
The greater adoption by the institutional market in general is one of the reasons mentioned by Vinicius Frias, CEO of Alter and director of Méliuz, for discharge. He recalls that, in the last three months, the cryptocurrency left the house of US$ 24 thousand (BRL , 5,000) to the current almost US$ 67 thousand (BRL 371, 8 thousand). “In addition, it is an asset against the monetary expansion that has hit the world since the beginning of the pandemic.”
There are those who bet on an even more aggressive rise until the end of the year. “The price can reach US$ 166 thousand (R $ 863, 5,000) at the end of December”, evaluates Bernardo Schucman, senior vice president of CleanSpark’s Data Center operations.
Even so, caution must be exercised. “There is a considerable risk of liquidation in the short term. In this case, the value can quickly retreat”, recalls Henrique Teixeira, country manager for Grupo Ripio “On the other hand, case studies and utility have been expanding rapidly, which can act as a catalyst for the next highs to reach new heights.”
