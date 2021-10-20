Scientists create animals that, in the absence of oxygen, carry out photosynthesis

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
0
scientists-create-animals-that,-in-the-absence-of-oxygen,-carry-out-photosynthesis

Unlike plants, animals cannot carry out photosynthesis to generate their own oxygen, even though the brain depends on oxygen to produce the energy needed to function. But on the last day 10, researchers at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (Germany) found a way to harness photosynthesis to provide oxygen to the neurons, injecting algae into tadpoles.

  • The The most beautiful animals of the world
  • The The strongest animals in the world
  • Google’s 3D animals now include 5 more endangered species; know how to see

Researchers grew green algae and cyanobacteria, which produce oxygen upon lighting, and then injected an algae paste into the Tadpoles heart. The hearts pumped the microbes through the vessels. The team found that, after lighting, it increased the concentration of oxygen in the ventricles (the chambers of the heart whose function is to pump blood into the circulation).

(Image: CreativeNature_nl/envato)

When the researchers depleted the oxygen in the water the animals swam in, the neuronal activity measured by electrical recordings of representative nerves, it stopped. But they managed to restart activity in the brain, illuminating animals that received injections of microorganisms. When they turned off the light, neuronal activity ceased again.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

519789

Although the experiment was a With success, the researchers point out that it is unclear whether the findings could be translated into the treatment of diseases in which the brain is “starved for oxygen.” Still, the article could be an important step in one day keeping someone alive when a stroke cuts off the brain’s oxygen supply. The full study can be found in iScience magazine.

Source: The Scientist via Futurism

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024 519789 519789 519789 519789

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 20, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market

Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market

September 28, 2021
Photo of National rocket engine is tested; Brazil advances in the creation of its own rockets

National rocket engine is tested; Brazil advances in the creation of its own rockets

October 4, 2021
Photo of Fortnite: The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes gets awesome skin

Fortnite: The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes gets awesome skin

October 11, 2021
Photo of El Salvador uses volcano energy to mine Bitcoins

El Salvador uses volcano energy to mine Bitcoins

October 2, 2021
Back to top button