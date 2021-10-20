scientists-create-animals-that,-in-the-absence-of-oxygen,-carry-out-photosynthesis

Unlike plants, animals cannot carry out photosynthesis to generate their own oxygen, even though the brain depends on oxygen to produce the energy needed to function. But on the last day 10, researchers at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (Germany) found a way to harness photosynthesis to provide oxygen to the neurons, injecting algae into tadpoles.

Researchers grew green algae and cyanobacteria, which produce oxygen upon lighting, and then injected an algae paste into the Tadpoles heart. The hearts pumped the microbes through the vessels. The team found that, after lighting, it increased the concentration of oxygen in the ventricles (the chambers of the heart whose function is to pump blood into the circulation).