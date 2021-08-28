joe root most successful test captain: joe root happy with his perfect form ; Joe Root becomes most successful test captain of England; Joe Root Statement: Joe Root happy with ‘perfect storm’ that forced India into innings defeat

Leeds

England captain Joe Root on Saturday termed England’s series-level performance in the third Test against India at Headingley as a “perfect storm”. ‘It was almost a perfect storm, it looked like everything went our way,’ Root said after the win in the third Test. Perfect short tip for the keeper, got us off to a great start, it was a great bowling performance. We found our length on the wicket and took really good advantage of it.

England won by an innings and 79 runs to level the five-Test series at 1-1. The first test ended in a draw. The 30-year-old batsman, who also went on to become England’s most successful Test captain, leading his country to 27 victories. He said that the opening partnership played a very important role in the win. “The opening partnership (between Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed) to set things up was almost a turning point in the game for me,” he said.

“A great first wicket partnership was exceptional and credit to those two boys,” Root said. Under pressure, it was fantastic to come out and perform like that and get us to 135-0. It really set the game up and gave the rest of us a chance. The England captain also praised his aggressive bowling. “It was a clinical demonstration,” he said. We took advantage of the conditions on day one, thought we bowled exceptionally well.

Root led England to 27 Test victories, Vaughan led the country to 26 Test victories, followed by Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook with 24. Root said, ‘I am living my childhood dream of captaining England. This is something I’ve dreamed of doing since I was really little. We have a huge group of players who are very talented and dedicated to get better all the time.

“It couldn’t be more proud to beat Michael Vaughan,” he said. But you as a captain don’t do that on your own. It is also down to the group of players and the coaching staff. This is all a big deal. You are the one making the decisions, but they are going out. I am really proud of the way he has done this week.